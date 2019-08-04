ALEDO — One family’s passion for community support led to a new sound system for the cattle barns at the Mercer County Fairgrounds this year.
A memorial established in Marilyn Hessman’s honor brought in most of the funds needed for the new system. Rex McWhorter, who just completed his first year as Mercer County Fair board president, said they received a grant that covered the difference.
Exhibitors can now clearly hear announcements about what’s happening in the show ring so they know when to bring their animals out to show.
“Everything is run by sponsorships — we’ve got a very generous bunch of sponsors every year — but especially when somebody does a memorial like this, it’s a vote of confidence,” McWhorter said of the donations made in Hessman's honor.
She died last year from pancreatic cancer.
A memorial bench was built and placed at the fairgrounds to memorialize Hessman and Camp Creek Cattle. The bench was painted by Myah Balmer.
“I want to tell everybody, "Go over there sit on that bench and thank Marilyn,'" said McWhorter.
Marilyn and her husband, Bill, began farming her family’s land north of Joy after her father, Lee Olson, was killed in a tractor rollover.
The Mercer County Fair meant a lot to Marilyn. She and Bill spent a lifetime involved with the 4-H and the Mercer County Ag Society. They were 4-H leaders for nearly 20 years, beginning in 1975. Their grandchildren have shown cattle at the Mercer County and Illinois State fairs.
The Hessmans also led the Mercer County Horse Bowl Team and the Mercer County Horse Judging Team.
Daughter Leanne Thomas, owner of Blessed by Nature, Aledo, remembers when she was growing up, “we would be somewhere, and someone would come up to my parents and say that they were their 4-H leaders, taught them to ride and show horses, taught them how to judge horses, gave them a ride to the fair with their horse because they didn’t have a trailer, etc.”
McWhorter said this year's fair went smoothly, but fair officials are brainstorming ways to get more family activities on Saturday in the years to come. He said they are considering a Rock, Paper, Scissors contest and a coloring contest for kids.
He said they hope to find younger volunteers. “If we can get them at this age having a good time, (it’ll last) all the way through their life.”
Thomas said she hopes others will be inspired by her mother’s memorial. “Oftentimes, when someone passes away, (friends and family) looking for memorials ... let’s think about the fair first.”
“You don’t have to be in 4-H to enjoy the fairgrounds,” said Thomas. Residents use the fairgrounds for everything from dog-walking to teaching teens to drive. McWhorter said there are even hookups for RV camping, and tent camping spaces also are available.
The Mercer County Fair provides updates on Facebook, and the website is mercercountyfair.org. Organizations or families interested in volunteering or renting fairground buildings can contact McWhorter by email at rexmcwhorter@frontier.com.
“It’s the little things we do in a child’s life that leaves a stamp on their heart and an imprint in their memory. When you make it a good one, you build up the youth who will carry the Mercer County Fair well into the future,” said Thomas.