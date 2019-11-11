Mercer County is still recovering from a $300,000 deficit in its 2019 budget, according to County Administrator Ron Fullerlove.
Last week, the board approved a balanced draft budget for 2020. Both the total projected revenue and expenses for the general fund total of $5,044,448.
Fullerlove pointed out that $18,000, the annual expense for life insurance, was mistakenly left out of the budget. “I need to make sure the CPA’s did not have that number buried someplace else in the budget, or we will make some other adjustments.”
He said the issue will be resolved with either an amendment prior to passing the final budget in December, or with an amendment in January.
The county is still in ongoing negotiations with Local 150. Union employees in the courthouse, highway and sheriff’s departments are working under a contract that expired a year ago, November 2018.
Fullerlove said they haven’t met with Local 150 since September. Meetings scheduled for the end of September and another in October were both canceled by the Union.
“We (the county) have done what I think is reasonable to try to get this thing moving,” said Fullerlove.
He said all requested documents have been provided. He’s left messages and had no response. “In general terms - we have given the union everything they’ve asked for as far as county budgets.”
Fullerlove said wages and health insurance constitute the largest part of any union contract.
“I can’t run this county without my employees - so I have just as much vested interest in doing what’s right for these people. They may be your member, but they’re my employee and I have no interest in hurting my employees,” he said of negotiations with Local 150.
Fullerlove said he hopes to create a corporate culture of mutual respect and trust.
“We’re not here to hurt these people. We’re here to ask for a fair days work for a fair days wage... It worked well when I ran my own mortgage company.”
The last time the union contract expired, employees worked without a contract for two years, from December 2013 until December 2015.
Fullerlove said the county committee began meeting in July 2018, “well in advance of contract expiration,” he said.
The Mercer County Board swore in new member Tad Nelson, R-Sherrard, last week. He was appointed to fill a District 3 seat left vacant when Buck Rind resigned. He will serve until the November 2020 election.
Linda Koepke was also recently appointed to fill the other District 3 seat when Ron Fullerlove resigned to take the county administrator position.