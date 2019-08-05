The two men who drowned last month in a backyard swimming pool in the Village of East Davenport likely died the night before they were found, according to the man who discovered their bodies.
Mark Anderson, 60, and Ken Anderson, 57, were found in the pool belonging to East Village businessman John Wisor shortly before 9 p.m. July 22. Both teachers, the men were not related and had been friends for many years.
The man who discovered the bodies was a friend who said he frequently traveled with Wisor and Ken Anderson. He said he had lunch with both drowning victims on July 21 — the day before he was asked to check on them.
The man has asked that his name not be published, saying it has been hard on him, answering so many questions and retelling what he encountered that night.
He said Mark and Ken were house sitting for Wisor, who was out of the country. The men said they were staying at the house the night of Sunday, the 21st.
The next day, neither of the Andersons checked in with their families, who became concerned.
"Nobody heard from them that day (Monday, July 22), and John (Wisor) called me from the Dominican and said, 'You gotta go check the house, '" the man said.
When he did, he found his friends at the bottom of the pool and called 911.
The Quad-City Times filed an Open Records request for the emergency dispatch records related to the drowning, and a copy of the 911 call was provided Monday by the Scott Emergency Communication Center.
"There's two bodies in the pool right now," the man is heard saying on the 911 recording. "It looks like they drowned.
"Holy (expletive deleted). These are two friends of mine. I'm a little bit shaken up, OK? There's two bodies at the bottom of the pool."
Two weeks later, the shakiness returned to his voice as the man spoke of the loss.
"It changed a lot of lives," he said of the accident. "It's not going to be the same."
He said he takes some comfort in the video-surveillance evidence that confirmed for police that the drownings were an accident. Ken Anderson, who was not a strong swimmer, got into trouble in the water, and Mark Anderson tried to rescue him, police have said.
Since the accident, those who have been trained in lifeguard rescue have warned of the dangers associated with entering the water near someone who is struggling. Fearing drowning and in a panic, the initial victim is a risk to the rescuer.
"It was really clear, because the police saw the video and are certain it was an accident," the man said.
He said he will forever wonder whether Ken Anderson had a medical issue, even a leg cramp, that contributed to the accident. Family members declined autopsies, he said. The men's funeral visitations were held together in Davenport.