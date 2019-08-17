Mindy Mahnesmith laughed as her pup Ranger romped around her Rock Island backyard last week with his "brothers."
While Ranger, a 1 1/2-year-old Catahoula leopard dog mix, has several pounds on his fur siblings Rambo, a Chihuahua, and Rockwell, a miniature pinscher/Chihuahua mix, they seem to give him a run for his money.
Ranger is sweet, lovable and affectionate, Mahnesmith said, but he “also manages to be the most mischievous little troublemaker.”
It's part of his charm.
He gets a lot of attention because of his unique, speckled coloring and light yellow eyes, “but what really makes him special is his sweet, silly personality,” Mahnesmith said. “You can always count on him for a laugh, but he's also a perfect cuddle buddy after a rough day.”
His beautiful coloring and silly nature are perhaps what drew dozens of Quad-Citians to vote to name him the 2019 Pet of the Year. The pet contest was introduced years ago at a Radish magazine Healthy Living Fair in Davenport. While the magazine is no longer being published, the contest has been adopted by the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Ranger emerged victorious from a crop of nearly a dozen contestants.
As Rockwell and Rambo trotted around the yard and barked here and there at passers-by from behind the black fence, Ranger laid on his stomach on the patio, his hind legs straight behind him in his signature way, Mahnesmith said.
He likes to lie in some pretty strange positions, she said. “Sometimes I think he is doing doggy yoga.”
Ranger joined the Mahnesmith family in January 2018. Mahnesmith said she was looking into adopting a female pup from a shelter, “but between my work schedule and the shelter hours, it was not working out,” she said.
“After a few disappointments, I saw Ranger posted on a local shelter's Facebook page as a courtesy listing. He was with a local family, and the last puppy of a surprise litter that still needed a home. Even though I was looking for a female dog, he was too cute to pass up,” she said. “I thought there was no way he would still be available, but I contacted the family and found out that no one had scooped him up yet. That’s when knew it was meant to be. I went straight there to get him.”
While the number of shoes that have fallen prey to Ranger are “too numerous to recall,” Ranger has been a lifesaver for Mahnesmith. “There were a lot of unexpected changes over the last year, and having Ranger by my side made it easier to get through,” she said.
In her contest nomination letter earlier this summer, Mahnesmith wrote that while Ranger may have no idea how much she depended on him in those times, “I don’t think I could have gotten through it without him by my side. He brought so much comfort and so many smiles.”
She echoed that sentiment last week. “Just his presence is calming and comforting.”
When he isn't chewing on shoes or pulling whatever he can reach off of the counters, he's playing — or fighting — with his "brothers," snuggling up on the couch with a toy or a bone, or hanging out with Mahnesmith.
“Ranger is also great at greeting my customers when I take him to work with me at the hair salon,” she wrote in the letter. She is a hairstylist at Ann Layne Studio in Moline.
Mahnesmith is always on the lookout for pet-friendly spots to bring the gang, she said. Ranger got to cheer on the Quad Cities River Bandits during a Bark in the Park night in June, she said, and the family enjoys frequenting dog parks.
“We like to hang out on the patio and soak up the sun in the yard. We also like to snuggle up and watch TV at night,” she said.
The pups also enjoy having company. “All three boys are happy to get extra attention whenever they can,” Mahnesmith said.
She said Ranger enjoys making friends at the doggy day-care center, and he loves to make human friends, too. He had his picture taken last year with Santa, and he soon will appear in a pet treat recipe book by Francescon Portraiture, out of Moline.
“Whether he is doing something silly or looking for some trouble, the best part about having Ranger as part of the family is all of the smiles and laughter he brings,” Mahnesmith said. “No one can have a bad day with Ranger around — unless he eats your favorite shoes.”