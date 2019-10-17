DAVENPORT — A free meet-and-greet session will be held Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. with BMI recording artist Caly Bevier, who will headline NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative’s girlpARTs fest3 later that day at River Music Experience, 2nd and Main streets.
Bevier was diagnosed with ovarian cancer five years ago, at the age of 15 and was a finalist in the 2016 season of “America’s Got Talent."
The meet and greet is open to area teenage girls. Attendees will receive a free ticket to the Redstone Room to hear Bevier perform afterward. There is limited space, so reservations are recommended by calling 309-794-0009 or registering at https://normaleah.networkforgood.com/events/13410-girlparts-fest.
“This is a great opportunity for teenage girls to connect with a national artist and learn more about what has inspired her to keep chasing her dreams after such a devastating diagnosis,” said Jodie Kavensky, founder/CEO of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.
The girlpARTs fest3 runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in a festival-type setting. It’s an evening of musical performances featuring Bevier and local bands including Owl Creek Collective, YoYo y Yo, and Douglas & Tucker. Paula Sands from KWQC will host the event.
It will be the only time the 24 artistically-decorated bodices that have been on display throughout the Quad-Cities will be together in one place. There will also be an artists’ market and an art raffle. Tickets are $10 (ovarian cancer survivors and children under 12 are free).
All women are at risk for ovarian cancer, even if they no longer have their ovaries, according to Rock Island-based NormaLeah. Women with a family history of breast and other cancers or who have had a history of gynecologic issues may be at increased risk. There is no screening test; a pap test screens for cervical cancer.
For more information, visit normaleah.org.