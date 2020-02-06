Matson to seek resolution to Civil Rights Commission dispute in court

The meeting, which lasted about 80 minutes and was held in Council Chambers, was respectful in tone. Matson sat in the middle of an ovular table alongside commissioners Henry Karp, Richard Pokora and Janelle Swanberg. On the other side of the table sat Lacey alongside former commissioners Susie Greenwalt, Helen Roberson, Clyde Mayfield and Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, all of whom claim they are rightful commissioners. The city has disagreed.

The court option was settled upon after the group couldn’t reach agreement on another way to resolve the membership dispute.

Two short-term compromises were floated. The first idea, proposed by Karp, involved the former commissioners participating in commission meetings as advisors.

Under the second proposal, from Matson, the commission’s two vacancies would be filled by two former commissioners, and Matson would consider filling future vacancies with the remainder. Both ideas were rejected.

The end of the meeting was opened for public comment. Multiple residents asked why the mayor doesn’t seek a “reset” on the commission by reappointing the commissioners who served before the controversy began, two years ago.