MARX: For me and so many others, Field of Dreams is more than just a movie

I stood, starstruck and babbling, in the lobby of Davenport's Radisson Quad- City Plaza Hotel.
I was holding two baseball gloves, one for me and one for the acting superstar I was attempting to talk with.
"Dude, relax,'' Kevin Costner — yep, that Kevin Costner — said to me that July day 10 years ago. "I'm just as full of s— as you.''
It was July 2009, and Costner and his band "Modern West'' was playing the legendary Col Ballroom later that day. I played a hunch, went looking for a tour bus parked at a hotel close to the venue, and got lucky. Costner's bus was parked outside the Radisson, so I went inside, willing to wait to carry out my mission.
Five minutes later, Costner walked off the elevator, where a local television reporter and I greeted him.
"You don't know what I'm going to ask,'' I countered. "I'd like for you to play catch with me in Heaven — I mean Iowa — just like the film, "Field of Dreams.''
Ever gracious, Costner agreed.
For 15 minutes, in front of the Radisson, Costner and I "had a catch,'' to steal a line from the film.
"You got nervous over asking me to play catch?'' Costner said, patting me on the back, then asking if I wanted to join him and a bandmate for lunch at the Front Street Brewery.
Costner and his band "Modern West'' would play the famous Col ballroom later that night.
That was my Kevin Costner/Field of Dreams moment.
I learned first-hand Costner was as cool as my baseball-playing buddies — extras from Field of Dreams — said he was. He also signed one of the baseball gloves I had without me asking — more about that in a bit.
The game and the film
"First-rate,'' Dardis said of Costner, Ray Liotta (Shoeless Joe Jackson), Burt Lancaster (Moonlight Graham), James Earl Jones (Terence Mann) and the rest of the movie's stars who converged on the Lansing Farm just outside Dyersville 30 years ago.
Kelleher says Costner, a working perfectionist and all business while filming, was beyond friendly off-set.
"I had the opportunity to go to his house in Galena (Ill.),'' Kelleher, who did all the batting scenes for Liotta, said of Costner.
"Kevin was professional, serious about his work, but you could hang out and have a beverage with him when you were done for the day,'' Kelleher added." He also loved the game and could play. It didn't matter the weather or time of day, he loved playing.''
Dardis, who at age 65 still plays senior league baseball, is part of the Field of Dreams Ghost Team, and plays games across the country on its behalf. He also leads bus tours that visit the film site. A Loras College baseball Hall of Famer, Dardis says Costner is a 24-karat gem.
"Just the best guy ever — what a gracious man,'' Dardis said, his voice rising an octave or two. "And he can play. We have semi-pro tournaments all the time up here. Well, Paul Scherman, who was in the film and runs the Farley team, was going to have Costner play with them one weekend. But as soon as the producers found out about it, they stopped it. They were afraid he might get hurt.''
Dardis, a lefty, was Liotta's outfield stand-in, noting the actor worked hard to grasp some of the basic skills of the game. He arrived on set with none.
"He didn't have a baseball background, so every day for a month, he went to baseball school/camp with us,'' Dardis said of Liotta, who had yet to reach film stardom prior to Field of Dreams. "We would spend a couple of hours teaching him how to play. I'd get done with work (as the postmaster at Peosta, Iowa) and come over and we would work with him. I had saved a paid time off just so I could be there whenever they needed us for the film. It was, and still is, something great to have been a part of.''
Kelleher was granted leave from his job to chase his film career, though it was at his own expense.
"My boss was the son-in-law of the guy who ran the place,'' he said. "And I took my three weeks vacation and then was on my own, living off the $100 a day we were paid as extras. We were on call 24/7 and filmed at all hours. There were a few nights where we slept in sleeping bags on the porch of the Lansing's house. I wouldn't trade the experience for anything. I'll volunteer to sell popcorn if they let me into the game in August.''
Dardis says the Ghost Team will have a role in the events leading up to the game, but doubts if he'll be one of the lucky ones to see the Yankees and the White Sox play this summer.
"What it all will cover is up in the air, but I know something is trying to be worked out,'' Dardis said of the Ghost Team. "I'm not holding on to any hope about the game, but something will happen with the Ghost Team or the movie before. I know that much.''
The glove
My son is 16. At age 8, he began playing baseball with the Quad City Hitmen.
Before his first practice with the club, my son hated baseball. A coach from the park and rec department in the town we live in, made his life miserable one summer and turned him away from it.
Before his first Hitmen practice, my son was apprehensive and reluctant about anything baseball. But two men, Scott Harding and Marc DeMarlie — his Hitmen coaches — changed his outlook and love for the game. All in two hours.
My son was hooked.
The baseball glove Costner signed without me asking had never been worn before the day I played catch with him. It was personalized, with my name stitched on its side. It was done with the help of my baseball-playing pal, Kevin Corrigan, a longtime guru of the local sporting goods world.
The glove was beautiful and rested in a glass case in the trophy area of our home. When hip replacement forced me to quit playing, the glove was a final gift to me from my wife.
After Costner and I played catch, the glove went back in its case.
My son was playing in a tournament in Des Moines, the first weekend of his first season playing travel baseball. At practice the day before, he struggled with his glove, a 3-month-old Wilson A200 that cost more than a month's rent at my first apartment.
Fearing his A200 was cursed, my son took the Costner signed glove with him to his first tournament, where he played three pool games on Saturday and four games, losing in the championship, on Sunday. That's seven games on crushed limestone fields — or fine leather, Rawlings Heart of the Hide leather, being scrapped atop small, sharply edged rocks.
When he, his mother and his grandmother returned from Des Moines, with a smile on his face and a medal around his neck, I helped him clean out his travel bag.
There rested my/his new glove.
"Can you explain this?'' I said holding up the glove, scratched from the crushed limestone fields, now minus the signature of the arguably the most famous actor of our time, whom I asked to play catch with in Iowa.
"My other one didn't work,'' my son said. " I fielded everything with your glove, got lots of hits and had the best time of my life.''
He still has the glove. It is now his backup to a mitt with his name stitched on its side.
My son and I watch Field of Dreams every year on the anniversary of the death of the grandfather, whom he never got to meet, but introduced the game to us both.
I have visited the movie site 10 times in 30 years, once with my son.
It's a special place, in oh so many ways.
