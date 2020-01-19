Mark Drake to speak to Church Women United
Mark Drake, the Executive Director of Youth Hope, will speak at the Annual Meeting of Moline, East Moline and Surrounding Communities (MEMSCU) Unit of Church Women United. The brunch and meeting will be held at Butterworth Center, Moline on Friday, January 24th; registration at 9 a.m. with brunch and meeting to follow. Cost $5, pay at door. Mark will speak on the many opportunities offered to area youth at the center and camp. Any questions contact Pat at 309-764-4859. 

 CONTRIUBUTED

