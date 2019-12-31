Marijuana is officially legal in Illinois Wednesday. Which cities in Illinois will allow dispensaries to set up shop?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year legalized recreational marijuana, effective Jan. 1. That made Illinois the 11th state to allow the sale of adult-use recreational cannabis.
But people hoping to experience the recreational cannabis market on Jan. 1 should expect supplies to be limited to edibles and vaping.
Due to statewide supply issues, those will be the two main options for those going to Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, the Milan-based recreational dispensary, as it opens its doors 6 a.m. Jan. 1. Industry officials have said they hope to have the supply stabilized by February.
Meanwhile, the next round of dispensary licenses will likely result in a second recreational cannabis dispensary in the area. The area of Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties is expected to be awarded one license.
The next wave of cannabis business licenses opens Jan. 7, which will include craft growing licenses, and those will be awarded in July 2020.
According to the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Tax Act, the state will oversee the licensing and most of the regulations. Municipalities will only be able to regulate cannabis through zoning for businesses, whether it be a dispensary or infuser, among other possibilities.
Municipalities have the right to outlaw its sale, production and other related aspects to the business in their cities and villages.
Here’s a look at local communities and their current ordinances:
Coal Valley
Coal Valley has approved a 3% tax rate if they add a dispensary. More ordinances regarding where a dispensary can go are expected after the first of the year.
The Coal Valley Village board voted 3-2 Dec. 4 against an ordinance that would have prohibited its sale in the village.
That means by sometime in March another ordinance detailing where it can be sold and where it can be used is likely coming.
Silvis
Silvis will soon have two ordinances, one with the 3% sales tax expected to be approved Jan. 7, the other passed recently that allows for all operations except a smokehouse within the city limits.
Silvis also expects some additional ordinances after Jan. 1 with additional details based on how the state may change its regulations.
Milan
Milan will allow one adult-use retail cannabis dispensary to open in the village, Nature’s Treatment of Illinois. It also has a retailer’s occupation tax ordinance calling for a 3% tax rate.
There has been additional discussion for a place that would allow cannabis consumption, village administrator Steve Seiver said. “But we don’t have anything as of yet on the record on that.” An ordinance could be forthcoming in the near future, Seiver said, but, “There wasn’t any interest in providing a separate license for consumption on-premise.”
Rapid City
In November, Rapid City trustees approved an amendment to their community protection ordinance that will allow one adult-use retail cannabis dispensary to open in the city. The board also passed the retailers’ occupation tax ordinance with a 3% tax rate as allowed by state law.
Geneseo
As of late October, Geneseo had not taken any action. It was expecting to have the issue come up at its Jan. 28 committee of the whole meeting.
East Moline
East Moline will allow sales, should a dispensary want to open up with the state guidelines.
The areas a dispensary could open up include parts of The Bend, parts of the East Moline Industrial Park and much of the Illinois Route 5 corridor from south of FedEx and east from there.
Additionally, any other cannabis-related businesses that want to open in East Moline would need a special use permit, and each of the businesses allowed in — craft growers, cultivation centers, retail stores, infusers, processors and transportation companies — is defined with state rules.
East Moline also will tax sales of cannabis 3%, per an ordinance passed.
Rock Island
Rock Island’s ordinance stipulates that any cannabis business must be located at least 100 feet from any residential zoning district. Cannabis craft growing facilities and cultivation centers will be permitted in all agricultural and industrial zoning districts. All cannabis-related businesses in Rock Island will be subject to a 3% sales tax ordinance should they open in the city.
Moline
Moline plans to develop zoning regulations that will allow cannabis businesses to operate in Moline. There will be a public hearing Jan. 8, which means the ordinance will probably be in operation by February, Ryan Berger, Moline Land Development Manager, said.
Rock Island County
Rock Island County has approved a county cannabis retailers occupation tax of 3% on the sale of all recreational marijuana. The sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county will be 3.75 percent.
The county’s tax will be levied on top of a 3% retail tax imposed by municipalities.
Robert Connelly contributed to this report.