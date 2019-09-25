The Davenport Police Department have identified the man found dead last Friday in Fejervary Park.
Joey Lee Carlock was discovered just before 2:30 p.m. Friday by a man and woman driving along the dead-end road that runs behind the park's playground.
The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
At the scene DPD detectives said Carlock's death was caused by a medical condition. In a brief new release the DPD's media relations department said it is still believed to be the cause of death.