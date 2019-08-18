A man died Sunday afternoon in Rock Island from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
At 3:39 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department was called to the 600 block of 7th Street in reference to shots fired, according to a news release. Officers located an adult male outside of a residence who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported by the Rock Island Fire Department to UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. The victim’s identity was not being released Sunday night.
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact The Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.