Making the call: Here's how schools decide whether to cancel classes in winter

But if it’s snowing at night with predictions of more snow coming, the call can be made the night before. “It depends if it’s snowing at 10 at night, and it’s predicted to snow all the way through the night into the next morning, and we are supposed to get a foot of snow,” Morrow said. “We may cancel the night before. But we typically try to cancel the day of. It just depends on the circumstances.”

Lawrence is in his first year leading the Rock Island-Milan district. He will consult with the city of Rock Island on road conditions, said Jenna Panicucci, communications assistant. He also will consult with Morrow and Savage.

Rock Island also has winter weather guidelines for students and parents on its website, she said.

It’s worth noting that snow days are built into the schedule of Illinois school districts. At least five emergency days are required, Morrow said.

Schools use not only the media and the district’s own website to alert people to cancellations, but also automated calls to students and parents informing them that school is out because of the weather.

United Township uses the School Messenger System that automatically calls students and parents, Morrow said. Most school districts have a similar system.