Making holidays bright: It's Santa Fund time for the Moline Dispatch-Argus

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Milan, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 114th year for this campaign, and the goal is to raise $50,000.
Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors:
- Karen, Joel and Kris, by Rosaline and Wallace Erickson, $175
- John and Linda Peterson, $1,200
- Kristine Harwood, $60
- In loving memory of Maynard and Evelyn Minteer and Melody Luebke, from your family, $175
- In memory of our parents, by Al McCaulley and Linnea Thompson, $100
- Anonymous, $50
- Robert Thompson, $50
- Sharyn and John Baker, $100
- The Johnson Watkins Family Foundation, $1,000
- In loving memory of Glen, Dena and Ray Parks, by Janet Parks, $25
- In memory of Frank and Gladys Dumolien, by Janet Parks, $25
- In memory of my parents, Bill and Stephanie Yokas, by Adrienne and Scot Johnson, $50
- In memory of the DeBacker Family, by Diane and Jim Champion, $200
- Michael Meloen, $50
- In memory of John and Rita Michaud, John and Chris Hacker, by Richard and Nancy Hacker, $150
- Carrie McGuire, $25
- In honor of Maddie, Carter, Abby and Haley, by Deborah Hess-Haughey, $100
- Ruth DeKezel, $25
- Carol Hendrickson, $50
- In memory of Charlie Luebke, by Shirley Luebke, $300
- George Olson, $100
- In memory of the McMillin and Nelson Family, by Bill and Donna Nelson, $100
- Rebecca Oliver, $10
- In memory of John and Lorraine Bromley, by Elizabeth Loveless, $100
- Anonymous, $25
- Anonymous, $25
- Glenn and Nancy Winter, $100
- John Peterson, $1,200
- David Close, $100
- In memory of Richard Cooper, by Marty and Dorothy Davis, $500
- Anonymous, $100
- In loving memory of my mom, Jeanne Doonan Miller, and my "2" Dads, Robert Doonan and Floyd Miller," by Patti Doonan, $60
- Steven and Lori Christensen, $100
- Scharla Jamison, $50
- Carolyn Ossian, $100
- David and Debra Haak, $100