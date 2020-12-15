Making holidays bright: It's Santa Fund time for the Moline Dispatch-Argus

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 113th year for this campaign, and the goal is to raise $46,000.
Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.
Support Local Journalism
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
2020 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors
- Anonymous, $200
- Joel and Allison Ryser, $50
- Clarice Wundrlich, $100
- In memory of Joann Dennis, by Phillip Dennis, $100
- Janice Welch, $50
- William Hoffman Estate, $6.48
- Dana Danay, $20
- In memory of the DeBacker Family, by Diane and Jim Champion, $200
- In memory of my parents, Bill and Stephanie Yokas, by Adrienne Johnson, $50
- In honor of deceased family and friends, by John Zimmer, $100
- Mary Jane Sticklen, $100
- Kerry and Louisa Ewert, $100
- In memory of Al and Nancy Roels, Richard and Karrie Roels, $100
- In memory of Glenn, Dena and Ray Parks, by Janet Parks, $25
- In memory of Frank and Gladys Dumolien, by Janet Parks, , $25
- George and Patricia Olson, $100
- Ella and Brian Layer, $1,000
- A year we need some cheer, by Mark and Patricia Johnson, $100
- Anonymous, $100
- Thomas and Pauline Malchodi, $100
- Betsy, Molly, Jessica, Lisa, Kate…With love GG and C and S, $100
- In memory of Jeff Morlok, by Sherri Morlok, $50
- In memory of Janis Ryser, who died this past year, by Jim and Sally Rylander, $50
- In memory of Vivian Alftine Panicucci, who died this past year, by Jim and Sally Rylander, $50
- Donna Beede, $10
- In memory of Lynn E. Kustes, by Aurilee J. Schenck, $50
- Larry and Diane Hosford, $200
- Paul and Sheila Guse, $200
- Elizabeth and James Loveless, $100
- In memory of Kay and Fred, Anonymous, $100
- In memory of Beulah Mae and Ed, Anonymous, $100
- In memory of Charlie, by Shirley Luebke, $200
- Charles and Mary Curry, $50
- In memory of Paul L. Cook, by Neva Cook, $150
- In memory of Jerry and Carol, by Becki Maxson and Dick Kramer, $100
- Bonnie and Donald Ague, Jr., $75
- Charles and Jean Hanson, $250
- In loving memory of Ruth and Barry Cronin, by their family, $100
- John and Linda Kennedy, $25
- Bruce McCormack, $100
- Steven and Lori Christensen, $100
- Nancy Newton, $100
- Karna Schofer, $20
- Steven and Jolene Vipond, $50
- In memory of my grandparents Lee,
- Frankie and Glue Hair Granny, by L.C., $75
- Suzanne Manhard, $25
- Wayne and Ruth Ann Vyncke, $50
- Darrell and Mary Anne Reynolds, $2,500
- David and Debra Haak, $100
- AJIJO, by Anonymous, $250
- Anonymous, $2,000
- Larry Martel, $150
- Samuel and Nancy Schold, $100
- In memory of Steve Brunstrom, by Anonymous, $100
- Sylvia Park, $100
- In memory of Ed Barry, by Sherman Rotz, $100
- A small donation for Santa Fund, by Henry and Shirley Timbrook, $40
- In memory of Paul Unruh, by Marlys Unruh and Family, $100
- In memory of George and Marge Strausse, by Marilyn and Bob Pritchard, $250
- Anonymous, $500
- In loving memory of Norma and Joe Willet, by their family, $100
- Anonymous, $500
- Clarice Wundrlich, $100
- Diane DesCamps, $50
- Kent and Patricia Farris, $25
- Dennis Wehr, $100
- Kathleen Moeller, $50
- Randall Walker, $100
- In honor of Drew, Maddie, Carter, Abby and Hailey for Christmas, by Dan and Deb Haughey, $100
Total as of Dec. 7, 2020: $12,521.48
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.