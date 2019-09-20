ROCK ISLAND – The second Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award of this year will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at Augustana College's Ascension Chapel, in Founders Hall, 820 38th St.
Bishop Emeritus Munib Younan, a Lutheran church leader from the Middle East committed to cultivating peace by building bridges among religions, has been chosen to receive the award. The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, was the last winner of the Pacem in Terris Award (which is not given every year), this past March at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Bishop Emeritus Younan, 69, was educated in Palestine and Finland and has been active in many faith organizations since his ordination in 1976, such as the Middle East Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation (LWF), and the Fellowship of the Middle East Evangelical Churches, according to his bio.
The bishop was the first to translate the Augsburg Confession, a key document of the Lutheran Church, into Arabic. He is an active member of various ecumenical and interfaith dialogue initiatives in Jerusalem that he helped found.
He's former president (2010-2017) of LWF, a global communion of Christian churches with 145 member churches in 79 countries representing more than 70 million Christians.
In 2012, Bishop Younan joined global religious leaders in signing the historic “Welcome the Stranger: Affirmation for Faith Leaders," developed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
He and Pope Francis co-signed a Joint Statement commemorating the Lutheran Reformation and Historical Reconciliation between the Lutheran and Roman Catholic churches in 2016 in Lund, Sweden.
The free ceremony at Augustana will be followed by a book signing and reception. The event also will recognize the life and work of Amy Rowell with the One Among Us Justice award. Former director of the refugee resettlement organization World Relief, in Moline, Rowell died in March at age 48.
Amy married Eric Rowell (now Augie's assistant director of admissions and diversity outreach) on June 4, 1999, in Ascension Chapel.
To see a list of past Pacem in Terris award recipients, visit davenportdiocese.org/past-recipients.
The award was created in 1964 by the Davenport Catholic Interracial Council, presented by the Diocese in collaboration with other groups to honor a person for their achievements in peace and justice, not only in their country but in the world.