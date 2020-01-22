Love chocolate? Learn more about how it's made Saturday

Learn more about chocolate and how to make it at two upcoming events at the Rock Island Public Library.

The library, at 401 19th St., Rock Island, will host two Chocoholic Paradise events on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

Saturday, the event will feature a presentation and demonstration from 1 to 2 p.m., with local expert Randyl Mohr, with Chocolate Manor, Davenport. Mohr will introduce the art of chocolate making and flavor combinations, and offer samples from Chocolate Manor, according to a news release. Registration is not necessary.

On Feb. 22, Mohr will help participants develop their own chocolates from 1 to 2 p.m. at the library. Registration, which will open at 1 p.m. Jan. 25, is limited to 15 people. To register, visit the library’s online calendar at rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7343.

Each event is designed primarily for adults, although teens ages 15 or older also may register for the chocolate making class, according to the release.

For more information about Rock Island Public Library, visit rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7343.

