A loud explosive blast accompanied by sirens can be expected about 1 p.m. today (Friday), coming from near Lock & Dam 15 at Arsenal Island, Arsenal spokesman Eric Cramer said.

The blast will be part of ongoing work to fix the downstream guidewall of the dam that has been shifting since the 1990s, Cramer said.

The public should not be worried that the blast is an attack of any sort.

