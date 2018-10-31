ILLINOIS Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m. East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center, trick-or-treat and haunted house): 5-8 p.m. Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m. (7 p.m. Halloween in the Park; food, bonfire, hayrack rides) New Boston: 6-8 p.m. (Fish Fry Park, wiener roast 5-6 p.m.; movie 8 p.m.)
Orion: 5-7 p.m. (Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; Haunted Halloween Hustle parade and trick-or-treating 4 p.m.) Rock Island (South Rock Island Township Hall, trick-or-treating, games): 12:30-3:30 p.m. Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Schadt Park, weenie roast 6-8 p.m. IOWA
Bettendorf (City Hall, costumed children ages 5 and under): 9:30-11 a.m. Davenport: Trick or treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m. West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Boo at the Zoo
Cambree Vittori, 5, of Erie, dressed as "Masha" works at making a face on a pumpkin.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Kavon Kimmins dressed as Spiderman makes faces at the African leopard during the Boo at the Zoo Sunday.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Zander Klick, 3, of Oquawka, Ill., dressed as the Incredible Hulk watches a Buff Cheeked Gibbon eating a pumpkin during the Boo at the Zoo Sunday at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Robert Whitlock, 5, of Davenport, runs like the wind as he is dressed like a tornado while trick or treating during Boo at the Zoo Sunday at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Eli Roman 3 dressed as a hockey player of Milan feeds a goat during the Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Boo at the Zoo
Cambree Vittori 5 of Erie dressed as "Masha" works at making a face on a pumpkin while at the Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Hundreds of costumed kids got a jump on the candy grab by trick-or-treating during "Spooktacular" at Prospect Park in Moline. Don't fear, though, there still is much candy to be had.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Alaysia Smith, 1, sports a pumpkin costume.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Kiiryn Shull, 6, of Colona, compares bubble gum with his sister Harmonie, 5.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Felix Jones, 1, of Morrison, and his brother Simon, 2, sport train conductor costumes.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Isabella Rausch, 2, of Davenport, wears a minion costume.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Lines form to collect candy.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com
Spooktacular trick-or-treating
Cooper Stearns, 3, of Moline, holds out his bucket to collect candy.
Meg McLaughlin / MMcLaughlin@qconline.com