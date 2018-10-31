Try 1 month for 99¢
Boo at the Zoo
Cambree Vittori 5 of Erie dressed as "Masha" works at making a face on a pumpkin while at the Boo at the Zoo Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Niabi Zoo.

 GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network

ILLINOIS

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: 5-8 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center, trick-or-treat and haunted house): 5-8 p.m.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m. (7 p.m. Halloween in the Park; food, bonfire, hayrack rides)

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Milan: 5-7:30 p.m.

Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.

New Boston: 6-8 p.m. (Fish Fry Park, wiener roast 5-6 p.m.; movie 8 p.m.)

Orion: 5-7 p.m. (Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; Haunted Halloween Hustle parade and trick-or-treating 4 p.m.)

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Princeton: 5:30-8 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (South Rock Island Township Hall, trick-or-treating, games): 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Schadt Park, weenie roast 6-8 p.m.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Viola: 5-7 p.m.

IOWA

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m. 

Bettendorf (City Hall, costumed children ages 5 and under): 9:30-11 a.m.

Blue Grass: 5:30 -7 p.m.

Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Camanche: 6-8 p.m.

Clinton: 6-8 p.m.

Davenport: Trick or treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Donahue: 5-7 p.m.

Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.

LeClaire: 6-8 p.m. 

Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

Park View: 6-8 p.m.

Princeton: 4:30-7 p.m. 

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: 6-8 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. door-to-door trick-or-treating. 

