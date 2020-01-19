Loebsack to observe MLK Day in Davenport

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, will attend the annual Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. program on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The youth service project will begin at 10 a.m., with the program following at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Joe Hand, 202-225-6576 or or 202-430-2255.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today