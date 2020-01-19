You are the owner of this article.
Loebsack to observe MLK Day in Davenport
Loebsack to observe MLK Day in Davenport

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, will attend the annual Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. program on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The youth service project will begin at 10 a.m., with the program following at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Joe Hand, 202-225-6576 or or 202-430-2255.

