Loebsack to hold Coffee with Your Congressman stops in Bettendorf, Clinton

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, will kick off his Coffee With Your Congressman Tour on Saturday, Feb. 15, with stops in Bettendorf and Clinton.

Loebsack will be available to answer constituent questions one-on-one and provide casework assistance. The newest round of the tour comes after Loebsack held 28 stops throughout Iowa’s Second Congressional District last year. Tour stops are open to media and the public.

Loebsack has announced he will not seek reelection when his term ends in January 2021. He has endorsed Rita Hart, a former state senator from Wheatland, to replace him. Loebsack has also been stumping for former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom he has endorsed to be the Democratic nominee for president.

Details on Loebsack's Saturday stops are below:

Bettendorf

10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15

Devils Glen Hy-Vee

2900 Devils Glen Road