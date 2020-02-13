You are the owner of this article.
Loebsack to hold Coffee with Your Congressman stops in Bettendorf, Clinton
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Davenport.

U.S. Rep. Iowa 2nd District Dave Loebsack shows off his "Pete" 2020 button before Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hit the stage during Buttigieg campaign rally at Lee Lohman Arena, St. Ambrose University, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, will kick off his Coffee With Your Congressman Tour on Saturday, Feb. 15, with stops in Bettendorf and Clinton.

Loebsack will be available to answer constituent questions one-on-one and provide casework assistance. The newest round of the tour comes after Loebsack held 28 stops throughout Iowa’s Second Congressional District last year. Tour stops are open to media and the public.

Loebsack has announced he will not seek reelection when his term ends in January 2021. He has endorsed Rita Hart, a former state senator from Wheatland, to replace him. Loebsack has also been stumping for former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom he has endorsed to be the Democratic nominee for president.

Details on Loebsack's Saturday stops are below:

Bettendorf

  • 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15
  • Devils Glen Hy-Vee
  • 2900 Devils Glen Road

Clinton

  • 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15
  • Jenny’s Diner
  • 517 N. 2nd Street

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

