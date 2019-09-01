On a long day with about 17 races Sunday, there was still time to pause for remembrance in Rock Island.
Late in the day, around 3 p.m., a Davenport man who had often raced at the Rock Island Grand Prix and had already entered this year’s Xtreme Rock Island Grand Prix when he passed away unexpectedly in July, was honored.
Russell Jolly was paid tribute to before and during the race.
Prior to the race, his family, including his wife, Jillian, his father, Jim, and his sister, Anne Fulton, among others, took the track as driver Mike Welsh was introduced.
Fulton helped wheel the No. 005 kart (Jolly’s number) to the track. The family posed for pictures with Welsh, who was a longtime friend, who had helped get Jolly into racing years ago. As a tribute to his fallen friend, Welsh, who had a very busy slate of races on the day, nonetheless raced this race in his honor.
Russell Jolly died of a heart-related illness in July at age 34.
“He was really a good family friend,” Welsh said. “He signed up for Rock Island earlier this year, so I decided I wanted to race his number and put his name on the kart.”
He readily smiled when asked to talk about his friend. “He was always smiling,” Welsh said. “Always smiling. He was a really good dude. He would do anything for you."
An Army veteran, Jolly served in Iraq, Welsh said.
The family planned to wear their bright blue and orange, “#JollySmash” T-shirts in Turn 2 in support of Welsh’s efforts.
Welsh said knowing the tribute meant a lot to the family meant a lot to him.
“His sister, Anne, pushing the kart out for me, that meant a lot," Welsh said. "I was just happy to do it for him.”
Hours before the race Welsh said he wanted to possibly win it for Jolly. But that did not happen as Welsh had to start from the back when he missed the heat race when his bumper fell off.
“That was a tough race,” Welsh said after taking fifth. “I was up there, but just got diced back and had to catch up. I had a fast time, though.”
The mere fact that he honored Jolly is what mattered to the family.
“I think he would have been really happy with the fact that Michael is racing for him and that his sister helped push the kart out,” Jillian, Russell’s wife, said of her late husband. "Having all of his racing family here would have meant a lot to him. It means a lot to me.”
Jim Jolly had trouble getting the words out prior to the race.
“I can’t even tell you,” Jim said after the tribute. “He would be real happy.”
“The support and love he has had is exponential,” Jillian Jolly said. “It means a lot.”
25th anniversary of Rock Island Grand Prix
Sunday’s event also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the race.
“I think in the karting world it means a lot,” said Roger Ruthhart, president of the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the man whose vision created the event long ago. “I think there's only one other that’s even ever gone on longer than that.”
It stacks up nicely in the Quad-Cities, too, he said.
“And in the world of festivals in the Quad Cities, there again there’s only two or three that I can think of — big events — like the (QC) Marathon, the Blues Fest and the Bix that go back more than 25 years. So it’s a real testament to our organization, the city and all the sponsors and other people that support us to be able to do this that long.”