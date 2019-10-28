EAST MOLINE — A lively debate on class rank was held Monday night in United Township High School’s new commons area.
If you include faculty, administrators and board members, the number in attendance for the 90-minute forum was very close to District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow’s projection last week of 25. The rest were parents whose kids were in the district. None were students.
The winner? No decision just yet. If there is a change, the first graduating class to be affected will be the Class of 2024, or the current eighth-grade class that will feed into the school. And the plan is to decide in December.
This meeting’s purpose was mainly to get feedback. And while also presenting the district's reasons for looking into the possibility that schools such as Geneseo and Pleasant Valley already have adopted, Morrow and UT Principal Matt Wright also wanted to see what people were thinking.
They got plenty of thoughts.
Among them were from William Norman of East Moline, whose daughter Jacqueline Norman Gray was valedictorian in 1997 and currently both a mother and an engineer at John Deere.
Norman isn’t against going to the cum laude or Latin system, which would honor more students and possibly lessen the pressure on those competing for magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. He prefers a compromise: that the district keep class rank and have the Latin system, too.
“It doesn’t hurt to have both, class rank and Latin honors,” he said before, during and after the meeting.
His biggest point may have been that there’s always pressure, and plenty of pressure in high school regardless if one’s an honor student.
“There’s pressure on you in the sports, too,” he said. “You don’t have to go out for basketball, but if you do and you don’t make it, that’s pressure.
“If you are not on the first team, you are sitting on the bench in front of hundreds of people, that’s pressure because everybody can see you are not a starter.
“Why can’t they have the same competition in academics?
“Some schools have both,” he added. “If you don’t want the pressure … you don’t want to try out for basketball, don’t go out. If you don’t want the pressure of it (for class rank), don’t compete for it. It’s that simple.”
But Wright and Morrow were clear, as were faculty in the audience, it’s a complicated issue.
Besides the fact that it’s a growing trend that it’s not necessary for even big-name academic institutions to know your class rank, Wright and Morrow gave other reasons besides lessening pressure. One was it frees up students to pursue their actual interest versus taking an advanced placement class with a weighted grade point that boosts their grade point and thus their class rank.
A big issue today is mental health, an administrator in the audience noted. Wright gladly addressed that.
“When we talk about the mental health crisis, it’s real,” Wright said. “When you are talking about one in three or one in four walking the halls suffering from depression, anxiety, and when I was in school, so many things were so different,” he said. When he was in school, he went home and maybe watched a movie, played a game and did his homework and went to sleep. Pressures are different today for kids, he added, and the landscape is different
“These kids go home and their lives are never turned off.” Wright said. “They might be on Snapchat or Facebook. There’s all these things where they are constantly tied in with their peers. And the pressure is with them.”
Tim Flemming is a former valedictorian from Rockridge with one child at Black Hawk College, one at UTHS and one in elementary school.
“I think it’s good to recognize the top students and that there’s pressures that can impact the student,” Flemming said. “But I also think that like I made that sports analogy that if you want to recognize more people, the basketball team may not get expanded or something to that effect.”
He said he wanted to hear more on the cum laude system. But, “in the end I would like to see the top student recognized.”
Morrow and Wright know there’s a lot yet to be discussed.
In the end, they may simply have to recommend to the board what they think is best.
“We are going to make the ultimate decision that we think impacts positively the most kids," Morrow said. "And that’s ultimately a board of education decision, but ultimately we also have to have that recommendation from administrative staff.
“That’s what we are going to try and develop in the next month and a half or so.”