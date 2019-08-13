ROCK ISLAND – Community Home Partners is hosting a media event on Friday at 10:30 a.m., at 2…

Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival

The sixth annual Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival will be Friday through Sunday and celebrates the Quad-Cities cultural heritage and is free to the public.

Among scheduled performers are the jazzy Xavier Breaker Coalition, from Chicago, Play Thangs, Joe Metzkza Band, Been There Done That, The Pena Brothers, the Pippi & Danny Experience, Ed East Latin Jazz Ensemble, and James Culver & The Kuchina Jazz Collective.

Performances will be Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, 630 9th St., Rock Island, and Sunday 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport.

The Rock Island entertainment includes family-friendly fare — Metro Youth, a participatory drum circle and a strong youth educational component around reading, drumming and dance.

For a complete schedule, visit facebook.com/events/2343594609088182/