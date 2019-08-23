Local TV station WHBF was still working Friday on repairs to its transmission tower after a Tuesday lightning strike that knocked the station off the air, according to WHBF's website.
"Crews continue to work on repairing damage from the lightning strike Tuesday morning on our tower that caused our signal loss," station officials wrote Friday. "An additional tower crew has been brought in to assist.
"We do not yet have an estimated recovery time at this point, but we want to assure you we are doing everything as quickly as we possibly can to restore our signals."
An earlier post explained that a tower crew "hung 250 feet of transmission line Thursday and ran into complications at the top, so they are back on the tower this morning, and we are hopeful we can get back on the air soon."
The station apologized to its viewers for the disruption and asked for patience.