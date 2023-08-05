At age 89 Jane Elliott has lost none of her feistiness, and she admits to having no patience with people who are willfully ignorant.

While no longer a teacher, Elliott said she is a lifelong educator, and everywhere she goes she tries to impart some knowledge to others.

“What they do with that knowledge is up to them,” Elliott said Saturday before speaking to a crowd of more than 300 people attending this year’s Rock Island County NAACP’s Freedom Fund Image Awards and Scholarship Banquet held at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel in Rock Island.

The theme for this year's program was "Thriving Together."

Elliott says she's not liked by some people because of her views and teachings on the issue of race. But that doesn’t bother her.

“I’m not here to be liked,” she said.

There are people who give her the finger, she said. Flashing her middle finger, Elliott said she gives it right back. As Elliott’s daughter, Sarah, listened to the interview and watched her mother’s gestures, she put her hands over her face and shook her head.

Elliott gave a strong handshake or solid hug to all who wanted to meet her before the banquet began. Many wanted a photo with her.

“My father taught us that if at the end of the day we hadn’t learned something, then before bed we needed to pick up a book or the dictionary or something, and learn something before the day ended,” Elliott said.

She still lives by that creed and wishes everyone else had a similar drive to learn.

Ignorance, she said, “willful ignorance” is the biggest problem and it’s dangerous.

It was then that Elliott went into what her message was for the night. It is the same message she has been preaching for years.

“We’re all members of the same race,” she said. “You and I and everybody else in this room and in this world are 30th to 50th cousins. We all came from the same place and if we all trace our DNA back as far as we could, we would find that we have DNA that came from a country in Africa.

“It’s time for us to get rid of the idea of race,” Elliott said. “The word race, to mean a specific group of people, came out of France in 1580. That’s how short a time this nonsense has been going on, and I want it stopped.”

It was Elliott who devised the “Blue Eyes-Brown Eyes Exercise,” which labels participants as inferior or superior based upon the color of their eyes and exposes them to the experience of being a minority.

Her exercise was in response to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

She wanted to point out then, as she does today, that bigotry is an irrational class system based upon arbitrary factors.

“I want to get rid of the words black and white and red and yellow because people do not come in those skin colors. We all come in shades of brown, so the next time somebody does this to me,” she said holding up her fist, “I’m going to say, ‘Oh you know about skin color. You know that we all come in the same group,’ “and I’m going to ruin that person’s perception of how important his fist is.

“Your fist is important because there are five so-called color groups in this country,” she said.

“Individually the fingers have no power,” Elliott said. “But if we bring them all together, working together, we make something that can punch through the walls of bigotry and ignorance and that’s what we need to do.

“And if that doesn’t work then I do this,” she said, flashing her middle finger.

In too many schools across the country, she said, the children aren’t learning the truth.

“We’re refusing to let students learn the truth now,” Elliott said. “They’re taking books out of the schools.

“Teachers need to say to people who come to take books out of their library, ‘Hold it, fool. My taxpayers, and these children’s parents who are taxpayers, paid for those books when you take those books you’re committing an act of thievery They belong to the school district.’

“People have got to stand up against this business and they’ve got to stand up loudly,” Elliott said.