Life in scale: Model trains are alive and well in the Quad-Cities

Some of the display, including the house, was assembled from store-bought kits, but other pieces Murphy puzzled out for himself.

At one point, he had a spool of silvery, gauzy ribbon in his hand. He was considering whether it might serve as chain link for a fence around the chicken coop he was planning. He’d already added straightened-out staples to serve as fence posts.

After passing Murphy’s farm, the train rounded the end of the table and traveled through a long stretch of forest and hills toward the town at the other end of the table. There, Flesch was adding a touch of his own.

He was wiring the dozens of little buildings and adding lighting so that when the basement’s lights were turned off, the town’s lights could come on.

Once the train traveled through town, it rounded the other end of the table and returned to the train yard from where Flesch sent it on its way, and it began another circuit.

On the November Saturday when the train began its orbit, there were still many blank spaces in the little world. It still needed a lot of work.