Life in scale: Model trains are alive and well in the Quad-Cities

The inches-high, blue-and-gray model engine backed up to the line of yellow-orange boxcars, bumping against the closest and causing the whole line to shift.
The newly wedded train then labored forward. Wheels, track and motor created a series of clacks and buzzing groans that blended into a chorus as engine and cars accelerated.
Will Flesch, 70, of Davenport, controlled the train with his smartphone.
“That was a pretty smooth pickup,” Flesch, of the Quad City Model Railroad Club, said as the little machine rumbled away from him. “I like it.”
Dozens of feet of track were ahead of the train, looping around the huge plywood table dominating the center of Major Art & Hobby’s basement, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Atop the table, members of the club were creating a miniature world in which the little blue-and-gray train and others like it were the stars.
The basement surrounding the club's layout looked like any room where there is a project underway. Boxes and sawdust were piled here and there. Tools, pencils and levels were scattered about. The members of the club, about a half dozen, moved about easily in the clutter as they tinkered.
Model trains and their fans are not hard to find in the Quad-Cities. There are several stores like Major in the area, and the enthusiasts always seem to know other people in the region who are into trains. Whatever it is about the hobby that speaks to them, the people who like trains often go all out, adding levels of detail to their layouts that an observer can explore for hours and still not see everything.
Around Flesch's tracks rose a town, a farm, mountains, forests and a river, all re-created in exacting detail, including thumbnail-sized figurines of people frozen in moments of life.
Not long after starting its route, the train approached a green ridge with a broad, flat space at its base that was a couple feet across. There, Justin Murphy, 36, Muscatine, was building a farm.
The farm house’s white clapboard siding had the powdered-sugar look that indicated it was time for painting. A tractor tire, about the size of a dime, lay on its side in the yard. Little red flowers were planted in it.
In the pasture, there were mangers filled with mock hay for the tiny black-and-white cows, should they weary of grass.
A thumbnail-sized man perched on a wooden fence by the barn, a guitar resting on his thighs.
“I’ve been working on this for a month and a half,” Murphy said.
Some of the display, including the house, was assembled from store-bought kits, but other pieces Murphy puzzled out for himself.
At one point, he had a spool of silvery, gauzy ribbon in his hand. He was considering whether it might serve as chain link for a fence around the chicken coop he was planning. He’d already added straightened-out staples to serve as fence posts.
After passing Murphy’s farm, the train rounded the end of the table and traveled through a long stretch of forest and hills toward the town at the other end of the table. There, Flesch was adding a touch of his own.
He was wiring the dozens of little buildings and adding lighting so that when the basement’s lights were turned off, the town’s lights could come on.
Once the train traveled through town, it rounded the other end of the table and returned to the train yard from where Flesch sent it on its way, and it began another circuit.
On the November Saturday when the train began its orbit, there were still many blank spaces in the little world. It still needed a lot of work.
At one corner, the gray and green of forested mountains gave way to icy blue where the foam the mountains were shaped from was unpainted. In several places, buildings were jumbled willy-nilly, awaiting arrangement into neighborhoods and business districts.
Along with finishing these elements, the club plans to add wings to the diorama that will allow trains to run along the basement’s walls.
The club has about a dozen members and encourages the public to visit the basement on Saturdays while members work, according to Victor Crome, 70, the club’s president. The club usually sees five or 10 visitors each time it meets.
Many of those people are working on their own train sets at home, Crome said.
There are other clubs in the area.
One of these, the Quad-City Society of Model Engineers, also has a diorama in a basement, this one at 609 15th Ave., East Moline. The layout has filled the space, which is at least twice the size of the basement at Major.
The set wends its way through the center of the basement and along the walls, with screens that provide scenic backdrops that add depth to the world club members have created. Behind those are staging areas from which the club members work when they run the trains.
The group, which has about 15 members, also encourages people to visit, said Ron Rahn, 67, the club president. It's a good way to encourage interest in the hobby.
“They see how much fun we’re having,” Rahn said.
The club has events at which the members run the trains as if they were working a real rail line, said Andrew Carlson, 13, a club member from Alpha. Each must get specific cars to specific parts of the set, all while being mindful of the other trains in operation.
“It was pretty confusing,” Carlson said of the first time he participated in one of these events. “I learned fast, though.”
Another layout is set up at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. It is on a larger scale than the other two sets, and is also outside.
Asked what sparked their passion, the model train enthusiasts almost always talked about a happy memory from childhood.
Flesch said he was about 7 when he got his first set in 1956. He still remembers it.
“Oh, yeah, it was a Marx steam freight set,” he said.
His father set the Marx train up on a 4-by-8 piece of plywood. The family would bring it out after Thanksgiving, and it would be out until Christmas.
For Murphy, it was remembering visiting his grandfather, who was the engineer for a children’s train ride. He could tell his grandfather loved doing it.
“After that, I started really getting into trains,” Murphy said.
Since then, Murphy has always had at least one model train set in his life.
Children’s visits to the club as it works are favorite moments for Murphy.
“The biggest reward,” Murphy said, “is seeing the excitement, and the glow in kids’ eyes.”
Crome, a retired mechanical engineer, said model trains are a creative outlet for him. Arranging them and their layouts gives him problems to solve.
“It’s not just going out and mowing the grass,” he said.
Flesch at first said he was not sure why the hobby is so attractive to him, but as he talked, he found some answers.
Maybe, he said, it is because trains are a symbol of human accomplishment — people built these huge machines to help them move things around.
Also, he and his fellows were building something from nothing, and that something functions like the real thing.
“It emulates reality in miniature, and that’s the cool part about it,” Flesch said.