Lee Enterprises, the Davenport-based parent company of the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, announced Thursday that its board of directors will nominate two independent candidates for election to the board at its 2020 annual shareholders' meeting.
In a news release, Lee announced the nominees: Steven Fletcher, chief executive officer of Explorer Parent LLC, and David Pearson, chief financial officer of Vonage. Those two will join current board members Megan Liberman, who joined the board in June, and current director Brent Magid as four nominees for election at the 2020 annual meeting.
Liberman is the senior vice president of the news, talk and entertainment arm of Sirius XM, and Magid is chairman and president of Frank N. Magid Associates, a research-based consulting group.
Two board vacancies were created by the retirements of long-term directors Nancy Donovan and Leonard Elmore.
Lee also announced Thursday that long-term directors Richard Cole and William Mayer plan to retire at the end of their terms in 2021.