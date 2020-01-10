You are the owner of this article.
LeClaire photographer has an 'eagle eye.' He shares his tips for photographing our national bird.
LeClaire photographer Burt Gearhart is an expert on photographing bald eagles. Here are his tips:

• He calls Lock & Dam 14 in LeClaire a "national treasure" for eagle watching. He recommends visiting after 1 p.m. “because the sun is at your back.”

• Mature eagles have a white head, golden feet and gold in their beaks and eyes, said Gearhart. “One thing about eagles, their eyes are just riveting."

• Juvenile eagles, or “juvies,” don’t have the gold colors yet, he said.

• Eagles fish into the wind, which photographers should keep in mind to get forward-facing shots.

• Eagles also gather near Concord Street in Davenport, the steel dam on the Rock River, Lock & Dam 15 at Rock Island and Sunset Marina in Rock Island. “The easiest the meal, the better,” he said. “That’s why you see eagles clustered at locks and dams.”

• In the mornings, you can watch eagles fly from the eagle refuge near Lock and Dam 14. “They’ll fly out of there 10-15 at a time,” Gearhart said.

• At Lock & Dam 14, if the birds “aren’t bothered by humans,” they will fly right over people and eat in the parking lot, Gearhart said.

• Gearhart cautioned photographers not to walk toward trees where eagles are perching. “Once you scare them out of the trees, it’s eight hours before they come back,” Gearhart said.

• “A lot of photographers sit on the rocks,” at Lock & Dam 14, Gearhart said. That way, while the sun goes down, they capture beautiful colors, he said.

Gearhart grew up in Iowa and earned a degree in industrial engineering with a minor in computer science from the University of Iowa. He started his career at the University of Iowa Computer Center and spent the next 38 years in Texas developing data communications software and had his own communications protocol testing company.

He retired in LeClaire. To contact Gearhart, email him at burtec@gmail.com.

PHOTOS: Eagles at Le Claire

Bald Eagles at Lock and Dam 14 near Le Claire, Iowa Thursday, February 4, 2016.

Learn about bald eagles

Burt Gearhart, Mike Fitzgerald and Larry Williams talk bald eagles

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m

LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road, LeClaire

Admission is free and open to the public.

Mike Fitzgerald, Burt Gearhart, and Larry Williams will offer advice about photographing bald eagles in the Quad-City area. They will demonstrate equipment and techniques, in addition to presenting a slide show and lecture about the national bird.

About the presenters:

Michael Fitzgerald of Bettendorf has enjoyed photographing wildlife since retirement in 2006. 

Larry Williams of Silvis is the former director of cardiopulmonary and neurology services at Agnesian Health Care in Fond du Lac, Wisc. He is an avid wildlife photographer.

Burt Gearhart of LeClaire, founded a software development firm, Applied Computer Technology, and retired to LeClaire. He is a frequent speaker on bald eagles.

