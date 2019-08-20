DAVENPORT — The Environmental Forum of Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) will show the National Geographic film "Paris to Pittsburgh" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., and the screening will be followed by a local panel presentation.
The 2018 documentary looks at states, businesses and private citizens across the U.S. who are taking action to address the climate crisis.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report in 2017 that predicted catastrophic flooding, droughts and heat waves if the use of fossil fuels continues at current rates, according to a PACG release.
The film highlights consequences of climate change in the Midwest, as well as across the globe. It also showcases efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce waste.
July 2019 was the hottest month on record for the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
"The film will leave the viewer hopeful about the future of our planet, and it explains that the needed changes are not only good for the Earth, but also good for the economy," the PACG release said.
The free showing of this hourlong film will be followed by a dicussion by a panel of local citizens who have environmental interests. Scheduled speakers are Ray Wolf from the National Weather Service and NOAA; Eric Sorensen, senior meteorologist at WQAD-TV; Olivia Dorothy, the director of the regional office of American Rivers; Michael Wilcox, president of the Eagle View Group of the Sierra Club; and Mark Schwiebert, former mayor of Rock Island.
PACG empowers people to take action for positive change and social justice by coordinating a network of community forums and events aimed at educating and engaging citizens to work for the common good.
The film, which is narrated by Rachel Brosnahan, was produced by the Academy Award and Emmy-winning production company RadicalMedia, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.
“ 'Paris to Pittsburgh' shows how disconnected Washington is from the American people on climate change, and how communities across the country are taking action to confront the severe health and economic threats it poses," Michael R. Bloomberg, environmentalist, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and New York City mayor from 2002 to 2013, said in a release about Thursday's film screening.
Bloomberg Philanthropies has committed more than $260 million to move the nation towards clean energy and tackle climate change. The Bloomberg-backed Beyond Coal initiative, which aims to secure the retirement of half the nation’s coal fleet, has led to the closure or phasing out of 270 coal-fired power plants.
To view the film's trailer, visit ParistoPittsburgh.com.