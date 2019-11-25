LATEST: One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened Monday morning near Colona.
Officials with the Illinois State Police say a truck was traveling west on I-74 when the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch on the ramp from I-74 west.
The driver, who was the sole occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ramp was shut down from approximately 8:15 to 10 a.m. for crash investigation and recovery.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time.
UPDATE: I-74 West ramp reopens after a crash at the big "X" this morning.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a personal injury crash that the I-80 and I-280 interchange.
I-74 West to I-74 West ramp is currently shut down and Life Flight has been dispatched to the scene.
Expect traffic delays. Please avoid the area if possible.