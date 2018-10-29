MOLINE — Traffic patterns on John Deere Road will undergo several changes this week. McCarthy Improvement has already made plans, based on today’s forecasted rain.
The current plan is to do the work in the left turn lanes today at 41st Street, 53rd Street, 60th Street, and 70th Street on eastbound John Deere Road. For this, the left turn lanes on eastbound John Deere Road will need to be closed for about one hour while the temporary road markings are removed.
McCarthy Improvement also plans on doing the work on eastbound John Deere Road on Wednesday and Thursday to install the new roadway markings. This will be done with a rolling lane closure on eastbound John Deere Road.