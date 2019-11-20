KONE is breaking tradition this year. For years the Moline business has topped its office with an artificial tree to usher in the holiday season.
But this year — because of safety reasons — KONE and Financial District Properties have teamed up to put up a large, live tree decorated with lights on ground level at the Bass Street Landing.
A Lighting of the Commons celebration will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, at the John Deere Commons Pavilion, 1400 River Drive.
Those planning to attend the event can park free in any of the 12 downtown parking lots.
