Klobuchar, Warren woo local Democrats at annual Scott County gala

Leaning into her self-styled reputation as a warrior for the middle class, Warren spoke loftily about how as president she’d battle against the forces of fear, bigotry and ecological destruction.

“Fighting back is patriotic,” she said, citing the anti-monarchical genesis of the American Revolution, the anti-slavery cause of the Civil War, the economic reforms during the Great Depression and the anti-fascist campaign of WWII. “Fighting for what we believe in is us at our best. When we have the big ideas and we get out there and fight for them, the ones that meet the big problems of our times, that’s when Democrats win.

“This is not a time to think small. This is a time to think big,” she said. “This is a special moment in history that just comes to us and starts right here with you in Iowa.”

The gala was packed with high-profile campaign surrogates, including former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, on behalf of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Evi Steyer, daughter of Tom Steyer; and Evelyn Yang, wife of entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Calling empathy “one of the greatest characteristics of a good president,” Vilsack praised Biden as a leader who feels the pain of others and provides a sense of hope.