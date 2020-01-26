Klobuchar, Warren woo local Democrats at annual Scott County gala

BETTENDORF — The local and the national mingled over drinks and catered food at the Scott County Democrats’ Red, White & Blue Gala, a political potpourri for candidates and surrogates to pitch themselves to local leaders in Iowa’s third-most populous county.
Saturday night’s swanky gala featured a three-hour marathon of speeches from candidates running for local, state and federal offices.
The headliner was Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She was nearly upstaged by Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who made a surprise appearance hours after being endorsed by the Des Moines Register.
Both Klobuchar and Warren were endorsed by The New York Times. Klobuchar, who was also endorsed by the Quad-City Times, joked Saturday about which one had a larger reach.
“The New York Times is just one city,” Klobuchar said. “The Quad-City Times is five cities.”
Klobuchar supporters hope her star is cresting at the right moment, with one week until the caucuses. The 59-year-old “senator next door” has visited all 99 of Iowa’s counties, including rural and deep-red places Democratic candidates typically skip.
In her Bettendorf speech, Klobuchar urged Democrats to pitch a big tent. “There is so much more that unites us than divides us, as a country and a party,” she said. “Our job is to take this fired up base we have and bring people with us, not shut them out.”
Klobuchar contrasted her “positive economic message” with what she described as damage wrought by President Donald Trump, including “the John Deere plant that lost workers because of how he’s handled trade around the world.”
“If you think we can’t win in the Midwest, I have four words for you: ‘former Governor Scott Walker,’” Klobuchar said. “I have won every race, every place, every time, all the way back to 4th grade when my slogan was, ‘All the Way with Amy K.’”
Klobuchar received a standing ovation.
Preceding Klobuchar was a surprise appearance from Warren, who keynoted last year’s gala. “Next year you’ll have to send my invitation to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” the 70-year-old senator told the crowd.
Leaning into her self-styled reputation as a warrior for the middle class, Warren spoke loftily about how as president she’d battle against the forces of fear, bigotry and ecological destruction.
“Fighting back is patriotic,” she said, citing the anti-monarchical genesis of the American Revolution, the anti-slavery cause of the Civil War, the economic reforms during the Great Depression and the anti-fascist campaign of WWII. “Fighting for what we believe in is us at our best. When we have the big ideas and we get out there and fight for them, the ones that meet the big problems of our times, that’s when Democrats win.
“This is not a time to think small. This is a time to think big,” she said. “This is a special moment in history that just comes to us and starts right here with you in Iowa.”
The gala was packed with high-profile campaign surrogates, including former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, on behalf of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Evi Steyer, daughter of Tom Steyer; and Evelyn Yang, wife of entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Calling empathy “one of the greatest characteristics of a good president,” Vilsack praised Biden as a leader who feels the pain of others and provides a sense of hope.
“Our country is divided,” he said. “We need someone who understands that suffering” and, ultimately, can defeat Trump in crucial swing states, Vilsack added.
Calling herself his “best character witness,” Evelyn Yang delivered her first major surrogate speech on behalf of her husband, who is inching up in national polls but remains in the mid-single digits in Iowa polls.
“It’s not just because he’s good at the internet, and it’s not just because he wants to give everyone $1,000 a month,” Yang said about her husband’s popularity. “It’s because Andrew’s message of ‘Humanity First’ is resonating throughout the country.”
Evelyn Yang has been lauded nationally for sharing her story of sexual assault by her OB-GYN in 2012, when she was pregnant with her first child. She recounted parts of the story Saturday night.
“I’m telling you what happened to me not because I want your sympathy but because this is an all-too-common example of our institutions failing us at every turn,” she said. “This kind of thing happens every day.”
The gala’s long list of candidates also included Rita Hart, running to replace Loebsack in Congress, as well as four Democrats running to face U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall general election. Hart sang the national anthem to open the gala.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton surprised the room by announcing he plans to retire at the end of his term, in Dec. 2022. He endorsed First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine to replace him.
In her opening remarks, Scott County Democrats chair and former Iowa state Rep. Elesha Gayman commended the depth and diversity of the presidential candidates vying for support before the Feb. 3 caucuses. “There is no wrong choice to make,” Gayman said. “We have work to do.”
