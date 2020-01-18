Klobuchar brings her message back to Davenport

With just two weeks to go before the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucuses, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, keeps blowing the clarion of her grassroots campaign, telling a crowd of about 75 people gathered at the Davenport RiverCenter on Saturday night that regardless of whom they voted for in the last election or if they are Democrat, Republican or Independent, “If you’re tired of the noise, and the extremism in our politics,” Klobuchar said she is their candidate for president.
With her numbers rising in the polls, Klobuchar reminded the crowd that when she first announced her candidacy, she said, “’We need to cross the river of our divides to a higher place in our politics. I’ve really been on the same footing, on the same strong footing, from the very beginning of this campaign and I think that has mattered to people.”
Klobuchar said that there are disagreements among Democrats on the debate stage, and that there are issues that both unite and divide people, particularly on the big issues of economics, education infrastructure, and health care.
Not everyone who will vote will agree with everything that is said on the debate stage, she added. “I don’t agree with everything said on the debate stage. But one of the things we do agree on is America’s heart is so much bigger than that guy in the White House; so much bigger.”
Klobuchar said the 2020 election, “is not just an economics check; it is also a values check, it is a decency check, it is a patriotism check.”
In terms of health care, Klobuchar said that two-thirds of the Democrats are not on board with Sanders’ Medicare for all. “It’s nice to talk about it,” she said.
But there are options that many others agree on. One is a non-profit public option for health care, while another is to pass a law that allows Medicare to negotiate with drug companies for better drug prices on the same level as Medicaid and Veterans Affairs.
She added that the country should be allowed to import less-expensive drugs from other countries and the U.S. could put a cap on prices tied to international prices.
Mental health and addiction counseling, both big problems in the U.S., can be funded using the huge settlements from the opioid companies.
Of the big health care issues facing the nation is long-term care for seniors, a population that will be doubling. Klobuchar said that needs to be tackled with strong Medicaid and Social Security, as well as long-term care insurance and helping to reduce those premiums.
With the rise in the population of seniors is the need for a large number of home health care workers, upwards of a million positions that need to be filled.
She said the education needs of the country need to match the economic needs of the country beginning with K-12, free one- and two-year degrees and more access to Pell Grants upwards of $100,000.
Klobuchar said she would return to the Paris climate change agreement, do something about clean power rules, pass gas mileage standards and pass legislation to put a price on carbon with the dividends going back to the people who will have to pay higher prices for heating and cooling their homes and businesses.
She would fund new infrastructure through several measures including raising the corporate income tax rate from 21 percent to 25 percent to raise $400 billion, or use the international tax rate to raise $150 billion. And there are Build America Bonds that can raise more than $1 trillion.
Several local Iowa politicians, such as Statehouse Representative Cindy Winkler, D-Davenport, and Scott County Recorder Rita Vargas, also a Democrat, have said they are supporting Klobuchar.
Among the audience members was Rabbi Henry Karp and his wife Gail. Henry Karp is a member of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
“I like many Iowans have been struggling about who to support and I’ve come late to this because I’ve been having that struggle. But Amy has really blossomed in the debates and she has shown to have strength. She has good insights, and she speaks straight from the shoulder, she’s a strong speaker and a thoughtful speaker and I like what she has to say.
“My personal opinion,” Karp added, “is we need somebody who will be able to capture all those independents in the middle and someone who can be a coalition builder, who can reach across the aisle and bring America back together and I think so many of the other candidates are engaged in feeding the polarization that we need someone who says, ‘Enough of this. We’ve got to focus on who we serve and that’s the American people and we don’t serve the American people when we’re cat-fighting with each other.”