CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday in Henry County Circuit Court on a charge of home invasion.
Francisco Torres Paredes, 30, entered a negotiated plea to the amended Class X felony charge. He will also have three years of mandatory supervised release.
According to the plea, Torres Paredes knowingly and without authority entered the home of another on May 25 when he knew or had reason to know that one or more persons were present and while armed with a dangerous weapon, threatened the imminent use of force upon any person there. The incident happened at Fairview Homes in Kewanee.
You have free articles remaining.
In exchange for his plea, the state dismissed the original Class X felony home invasion charge which mentioned a firearm, two counts of Class X felony armed robbery and a Class 2 felony count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor accepted the plea agreement.