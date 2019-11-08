{{featured_button_text}}
Kane Brown

Kane Brown

MOLINE — Kane Brown will make a stop at the TaxSlayer Center on May 8 during "The Worldwide Beautiful Tour." 

Tickets — $35-$60 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at the TaxSlayer Center box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) and online at ticketmaster.com, according to a news release.

The show also will feature Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane

For more information, visit kanebrownmusic.com or taxslayercenter.com.

  

The Worldwide Beautiful Tour

with special guests

Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane

On Sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am

Other Ways to Buy Tickets

TaxSlayer Center Box Office

Monday through Friday 10:00am - 5:30pm

Saturday 10:00am - 2:00pm

On days of a ticketed event, the box office opens at 10:00am and closes 30 minutes after the scheduled event time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments