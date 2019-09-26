{{featured_button_text}}
092719-mda-nws-ghosttale-001

Linda Engel peers through a gate at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport on Wednesday. She is the author of the winning entry in the 2019 Ghost Tales contest, and her story is set in the cemetery.

 JOHN SCHULTZ / jschultz@qctimes.com

The purple of twilight was beginning to settle across the cemetery. Davenport's Oakdale Cemetery was such a peaceful, quiet place to take my daily walk. The wind played through the trees, showering the browning grass with a colorful patchwork of autumn leaves. I was late today, but time never seems to matter at my age.

Hurrying to finish the last half of my walk, I felt the pain in my leg again and decided that I must sit and rest on one of the stone benches that were placed to honor loved ones. I didn’t know them, but I felt they wouldn’t take offense at my presumption.

Catching my breath, I looked around, enjoying the autumn quiet. In the dusky twilight, Tannith, my dog, paced anxiously, small whining noises escaping as she glanced sideways at me and her surroundings as if to say, "Let’s go; it’s starting to get dark." The darkness was starting to creep across the cemetery, trees becoming shadows in the failing light.

I pulled myself up and once more started down the path, leaves swirling around my feet, softly rustling as I hurried along. A noise — or was it just the wind? — caught my attention. It sounded like leaves or twigs being trod upon by something moving stealthily.

I couldn’t see anything, nor did anyone answer when I called. For some odd reason, I felt a chill as the falling darkness moved across the mounds of earth like a cat stalking a mouse. I must have imagined it, or was it just the wind?

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“See, Tannith, we are almost at the gates; no need to fear,” I said to reassure the nervous dog as well as myself, and bent down to pet her. “Tannith, you are trembling. Why my goodness, what is the matter?”

Darkness had settled in, and the dog huddled close to my legs, peering right and left, whining once again. I stood straight as my old body would let me, and once again strained my eyes to check my surroundings.

The cemetery had settled down for the night, but hard as I strained, I could hear no insects, no wind whispering through the trees; just a hushed stillness, waiting, expectant. I huddled under an overhanging branch, trying to tell myself I was being silly and to get going.

I took a step and once again heard the small snap of a twig, as if caused by the careful placing of a foot. “Is someone there?” I asked in a trembling voice. Only silence answered my question.

To find out how this spooky story ends, attend the Ghost Tales event Saturday evening on the grounds of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments