The purple of twilight was beginning to settle across the cemetery. Davenport's Oakdale Cemetery was such a peaceful, quiet place to take my daily walk. The wind played through the trees, showering the browning grass with a colorful patchwork of autumn leaves. I was late today, but time never seems to matter at my age.
Hurrying to finish the last half of my walk, I felt the pain in my leg again and decided that I must sit and rest on one of the stone benches that were placed to honor loved ones. I didn’t know them, but I felt they wouldn’t take offense at my presumption.
Ghost Tales winner
Linda Engels, 70, of Viola, is the author of the winning entry in the 2019 Ghost Tales contest sponsored by the the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation.
The youth winner was Liana Tillberg, 14, of Moline.
Both of these authors will read their spooky Quad-Cities stories in their entirety at the foundation's Ghost Tales program, which will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the grounds of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island. Other area storytellers also will be featured at the event.
Those attending the family-friendly Ghost Tales program should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Complimentary guided tours of the Colonel Davenport House will be offered beginning at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be sold.
Admission is $6, $4 for seniors 65 and older, and free for children 12 and younger and for active military members. Proceeds will be used to help preserve the historic Colonel Davenport House, which was built in 1833.
Attendees age 16 and older must show a U.S. photo ID because the island is a working military facility. Visitors should enter through the Moline gate. For more information, visit
davenporthouse.org.
Catching my breath, I looked around, enjoying the autumn quiet. In the dusky twilight, Tannith, my dog, paced anxiously, small whining noises escaping as she glanced sideways at me and her surroundings as if to say, "Let’s go; it’s starting to get dark." The darkness was starting to creep across the cemetery, trees becoming shadows in the failing light.
I pulled myself up and once more started down the path, leaves swirling around my feet, softly rustling as I hurried along. A noise — or was it just the wind? — caught my attention. It sounded like leaves or twigs being trod upon by something moving stealthily.
I couldn’t see anything, nor did anyone answer when I called. For some odd reason, I felt a chill as the falling darkness moved across the mounds of earth like a cat stalking a mouse. I must have imagined it, or was it just the wind?
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
“See, Tannith, we are almost at the gates; no need to fear,” I said to reassure the nervous dog as well as myself, and bent down to pet her. “Tannith, you are trembling. Why my goodness, what is the matter?”
Darkness had settled in, and the dog huddled close to my legs, peering right and left, whining once again. I stood straight as my old body would let me, and once again strained my eyes to check my surroundings.
The cemetery had settled down for the night, but hard as I strained, I could hear no insects, no wind whispering through the trees; just a hushed stillness, waiting, expectant. I huddled under an overhanging branch, trying to tell myself I was being silly and to get going.
I took a step and once again heard the small snap of a twig, as if caused by the careful placing of a foot. “Is someone there?” I asked in a trembling voice. Only silence answered my question.
To find out how this spooky story ends, attend the Ghost Tales event Saturday evening on the grounds of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island.
102118-Haunted-001
This historic gothic mansion on 18th Avenue North in Clinton, Iowa belonged to a family of barristers, who moved out after seeing the apparition of a woman in white roaming the hallways and ground after dark.
102118-Haunted-002
Many visitors to the house will not go down to the basement alone, which is believed to be haunted by an eerie entity.
102118-Haunted-003
Many visitors to the house in Clinton, Iowa will not go down to the basement alone, which is believed to be haunted by an eerie entity.
102118-Haunted-004
This historic gothic mansion on 18th Avenue North in Clinton, Iowa, was built in 1853. Legend has it that the house belonged to a family of barristers, who moved out after seeing the apparition of a woman in white roaming the hallways and ground after dark.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-005
The Edinburgh Manor, 13241 E23 County Home Road, Monticello, was built in the early 1900s and, for 100 years, housed the poor, disabled and incurably insane. The manor was in operation until 2010. In 2012, it was opened up to paranormal investigators and visitors.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-006
When the Poor Farm closed in 1910 there had been more than 80 deaths on the site. After the closure of the farm the ground was leveled and construction begun on Edinburgh Manor, the building that still stands here today.
102118-Haunted-007
For 100 years, Edinburgh Manor housed the “incurably insane, the poor and the elderly,” according to its website. In 2012, it was opened up to paranormal investigators and visitors.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-008
A look through the front doors of Edinburgh Manor, which for 100 years housed the “incurably insane, the poor and the elderly,” according to its website.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-009
Accounts of paranormal activity in the building are commonplace. One of the most terrifying entities that has been encountered within the walls is known only as “The Joker.” Many believe that this spirit was never human and those who have come in close contact with it have walked away with scratches and the sensation of being choked.
102118-Haunted-010
Other spirits said to be in residence at Edinburgh Manor are less confrontational, some former patients simply crave the attention they were denied during their lives in the asylum. Visitors speak of slamming doors, lights switching on and off and objects flying across the room.
102118-Haunted-011
Many electronic voice phenomena or EVPs have been reported at Edinburgh Manor including singing and whistling, there have also been accounts of full body apparitions, and shadowy figures crouching in the dark waiting and watching those who dare to enter.
102118-Haunted-012
Said to be one of the most haunted locations in Iowa, Edinburgh Manor was built in the early 1900s and was a home for the poor, disabled and incurably insane. The manor was in operation until 2010.
102118-Haunted-013
Several paranormal investigations have taken place at the Edinburgh Manor and have found audio and photographic evidence of spirits.
102118-Haunted-014
Just down the road from Edinburgh Manor is this small cemetery which headstones dating back to the early 1800s.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-015
A hand on a grave marker in the Edinburg Pioneer Cemetery dated 1862 seems to be pointing back to the Edinburg Manor. There was more than 80 deaths at Poor Farm between 1850 and 1910.
102118-Haunted-016
The strange black angel in Iowa City’s Oakland Cemetery has long been connected to the supernatural. It’s a part of the local lore in Iowa City and has been mentioned in books and on websites for many years.
Kevin Schmidt, Quad-City Times
102118-Haunted-017
The black angel in Iowa City’s Oakland Cemetery is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912. Since that time, it has been the source of many stories and legends in Iowa City --- most connected to the mysterious change in color that the angel took, turning from a golden bronze to an eerie black.
102118-Haunted-018
The statue was erected by Teresa Dolezal Feldevert, a physician who had immigrated to America from Strmilov, Bohemia, Teresa and her son, Eddie Dolezal, came to Iowa City, where she worked as a midwife. They lived in Iowa City until 1891, when Eddie died of meningitis at the age of 18. He was buried in Oakland Cemetery and Teresa had a tree stump monument erected over his grave. It can still be seen today.
102118-Haunted-019
After Eddie’s death, Teresa moved to Eugene, Oregon where she married Nicholas Feldevert, who died tragically just a few years later in 1911. In the wake of this loss, Teresa returned to Iowa City and she hired Mario Korbel, a Bohemian artist in Chicago, to design the angel that would hover over the body of her son and the ashes of her husband. The angel arrived on a railroad flatcar in Iowa City on November 21, 1912.
102118-Haunted-020
There have been many stories spread about even the most mundane aspects of the angel’s existence, starting with the date that it was erected in the cemetery. According to local history, provided by people who lived in the city at the time, the angel was installed at the cemetery at the time of its arrival in 1912.
102118-Haunted-021
Other sources claim that it was actually stored in a barn for six years and was not erected until after a court case that Teresa brought against the artist, Mario Korbel. The story states that she refused to pay the $5,000 cost of the statue because it did not meet her specification to include a replica of her son’s tree stump monument in the angel monument. She eventually lost the case.
102118-Haunted-022
At some point after the installation of the angel, Eddie’s monument was moved from its original location to its present site alongside the angel. His remains, along with the ashes of Nicholas Feldevert, were placed in a repository under the angel’s base. Teresa died of cancer on November 18, 1924, her ashes were also placed beneath the angel and soon after, the strange stories began.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-023
The black angel of Oakland Cemetery in Iowa, City is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912. Since that time, it has been the source of many stories and legends in Iowa City --- most connected to the mysterious change in color that the angel took, turning from a golden bronze to an eerie black. The statue was erected by Teresa Dolezal Feldevert, a physician who had immigrated to America from Strmilov, Bohemia, Teresa and her son, Eddie Dolezal, came to Iowa City, where she worked as a midwife. They lived in Iowa City until 1891, when Eddie died of meningitis at the age of 18. He was buried in Oakland Cemetery and Teresa had a tree stump monument erected over his grave. It can still be seen today.
102118-Haunted-024
Since the Black Angel was erected in 1912, it has been the source of many stories and legends, most of which are connected to the monument's change in color from bronze to black.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-025
Visitors to the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City leave coins at the base of the Black Angel, a burial monument for the Feldevert family that was erected in 1912.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-026
The monument for Eddie Dolezal in Iowa City’s Oakland Cemetery sits under the covering wing of the Black Angel.
102118-Haunted-027
The black angel of Oakland Cemetery is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912. Since that time, it has been the source of many stories and legends in Iowa City --- most connected to the mysterious change in color that the angel took, turning from a golden bronze to an eerie black.
102118-Haunted-028
Vandals have broken off the tips of several fingers from the Black Angel in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. The statue is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-029
The Blue Angel of Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine is located in a mausoleum containing the remains of Harry W. Hutting, 1868-1935, and his wife Kathryn Musser, 1868-1948.
102118-Haunted-030
In the back of Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine, the Blue Angel can be found in a mausoleum containing the remains of Harry W. Hutting and his wife Kathryn Musser.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-031
The Blue Angel used to hold a rose and, as the legend goes, if you looked at her and she dropped the rose, you were doomed to die. Her hand was cut off in 1990s by vandals, apparently so she could no longer hurt anyone. The urban legend continues with the idea that her hand can still be seen there at night, glowing and holding the rose.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-032
The Blue Angel is said to have once held a rose; if you looked at her and she dropped the rose, you were doomed to die.
102118-Haunted-033
The Blue Angel is said to have once held a rose; if you looked at her and she dropped the rose, you were doomed to die.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-034
She is called the Blue Angel because the morning sun shining through the blue stained-glass windows of her mausoleum makes it look like her white gypsum has a blue tint.
102118-Haunted-035
She is said to have once held a rose; if you looked at her and she dropped the rose, you were doomed to die. Reports say her hand was cut off so she couldn’t hurt anyone, but at night they say her hand is still here, glowing and holding the rose.
102118-Haunted-036
Flowers on the chained door of the mausoleum containing the Blue Angel is and the remains of Harry W. Hutting and his wife Kathryn Musser.
102118-Haunted-037
Said to be one of the most haunted locations in Iowa, Edinburgh Manor on 13241 E23 County Home Road in Jones County was built in the early 1900s and was a home for the poor, disabled and incurably insane. The manor was in operation until 2010. Several paranormal investigations have taken place at the manor and have found audio and photographic evidence of spirits.
102118-Haunted-038
In 1840 a grant was issued for the construction of a courthouse in Edinburgh. The courthouse was never built and the grant was used to set up the Jones County Poor Farm in 1850. The farm offered food and shelter to those who were unable to support themselves by other means. At times individuals would be sent there by families unable to care for them during to their physical disability, mental instability, or insanity.
102118-Haunted-039
The black angel in Iowa City’s Oakland Cemetery is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912. Since that time, it has been the source of many stories and legends in Iowa City --- most connected to the mysterious change in color that the angel took, turning from a golden bronze to an eerie black.
102118-Haunted-040
Located in the back of Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine the Blue Angel is located in a mausoleum containing the remains of Harry W. Hutting and his wife Kathryn Musser.
102118-Haunted-041
An eerie figure greets visitors at Skellington Manor at 420 18th Street in downtown Rock Island, Illinois.
102118-Haunted-042
Skellington Manor owner Michael Steen talks about paranormal activity he has experienced since opening the event center in 2009 at 420 18th St., Rock Island.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-043
One of the ghouls peering out from the darkness at Skellington Manor in downtown Rock Island, Illinois.
102118-Haunted-044
A scene from the haunted house at Skellington Manor in downtown Rock Island.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-045
The "Hell" room in Skellington Manor in downtown Rock Island, Illinois.
102118-Haunted-046
Skellington Manor owner Michael Steen talks about paranormal activity a worker experienced after opening the event center in downtown Rock Island, Illinois.
102118-Haunted-047
This section of Timber Ridge Road in Cambridge, Illinois has come to be known as Death Curve. It is where, in 1905, Julia Markham killed her seven children with an ax at their rural farm home and then set their house on fire, while she was inside the house. Residents have reported seeing her spirit there at night.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-048
On September 30th, 1905 between 11 and 12 o’clock Mrs. Markham sent her two oldest children out to the spring to get water. While they were away, she killed the five younger children with an ax. When the two older ones returned, she killed them also. After committing the atrocious deed, Mrs. Markham locked herself in the house. She threw the ax with which she had murdered her own offspring under a bed then piled straw about it, and set the house afire.
102118-Haunted-049
The remains of Julia Markham's seven children, ranging in age 4-rmonth-old Asia to 8-year-old Clara, 8, were buried in an unmarked grave in Rosedale Cemetery, which is a short distance away from the home in Cambridge, Illinois.
Kevin Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
102118-Haunted-050
The Rosedale Cemetery in rural Cambridge, Illinois.