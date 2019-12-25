'Just a blessing': Rock Island family grateful for Santa Fund gift

ROCK ISLAND — After relocating across the river from Iowa to Illinois, the Bartons are trying to get caught up on bills and get their car repaired.

Thanks to their church and the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, they’re receiving $500 to help.

“It kind of floored us,” Dana Barton said. “We didn't know anything like (the Santa Fund) existed.”

The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps Quad-Citians meet needs during the holidays, providing money for clothing, food, and Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise go without. Candidates are suggested by area social service agencies and places of worship.

In the Bartons' case, the nomination was submitted by Monsignor Mark Merdian of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. He wrote that the family recently moved across the river to be closer to church and their friends, but when they did so, they lost many state services.

They are “trying to do all the right things,” he said recently. They are working to “build a good, wholesome family, and they need support.”

Merdian wrote that Dana’s husband, Kevin, works full time, and the couple has one child at home, Landon, who is in fourth grade. Dana said they have four children, but the others are grown and out of the house.