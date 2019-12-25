'Just a blessing': Rock Island family grateful for Santa Fund gift

ROCK ISLAND — After relocating across the river from Iowa to Illinois, the Bartons are trying to get caught up on bills and get their car repaired.
Thanks to their church and the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, they’re receiving $500 to help.
“It kind of floored us,” Dana Barton said. “We didn't know anything like (the Santa Fund) existed.”
The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps Quad-Citians meet needs during the holidays, providing money for clothing, food, and Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise go without. Candidates are suggested by area social service agencies and places of worship.
In the Bartons' case, the nomination was submitted by Monsignor Mark Merdian of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. He wrote that the family recently moved across the river to be closer to church and their friends, but when they did so, they lost many state services.
They are “trying to do all the right things,” he said recently. They are working to “build a good, wholesome family, and they need support.”
Merdian wrote that Dana’s husband, Kevin, works full time, and the couple has one child at home, Landon, who is in fourth grade. Dana said they have four children, but the others are grown and out of the house.
They are “trying to keep their family grounded in unity, and in oneness and in the Lord,” Merdian said. “I think they could use a leg up.”
Barton said there are some 1,400 families in the parish, and to be chosen for the Santa Fund “was just a blessing.”
“You never know what somebody's situation is,” she said. After the move, “we've kind of fallen behind.” The money they receive from the fund will be “helping us repair some automobile issues,” she said.
“It gives me an enormous amount of joy and hope to see God's love, compassion and mercy guiding the hearts of his people to help those in need,” she said. “We want to thank everyone involved for not only helping us, but all the other families who have fallen on hard times.
"We want to personally thank Monsignor Merdian, who has been a true blessing to our family and to our parish, but most importantly, we give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
HOW YOU CAN GIVE
The Barton family is one of more than 1,700 people and families being helped by the fund this year. In its 112th year, the campaign has a 2019 fundraising goal of $50,000.
Those wishing to help Santa Fund have several ways to do so:
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
DONATIONS SO FAR
You have free articles remaining.
Balace forward: $23,364.65
In loving memory of our sister-in-law, Deb Tate, by Cheryl and Dave Russell, $50
In memory of Louis, Ann, and Richard Rowe, by Gene Cervantes, $100
Anonymous, $25
In memory of Chuck DeVos, by Deb Donaldson, $25
In memory of Bill Hamrick, Deane and Bard Knight, and Mike Knight, by Donna and Bob Hamrick, $100
Merry Christmas! by June Piff, $100
Mary Maze, $100
Anonymous, $50
In memory of our parents: Maratha & Paul and Vienna & Roy, by Anonymous, $66
In memory of Myral Schmit, With love, Angie, Todd and Carole, $100
Rock Island Association of Retired Firefighters, $200
Susan and Gregory Murphy, DDS, $100
Michael and Carol Eddy, $50
Anonymous, $100
In memory of loved ones, by Karen Speck, $50
Loryann Eis, $100
Total: $24,980.65