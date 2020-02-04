Judge refuses bond reduction for Quad-City 'Fish Guy'

Jack Schwartz, Robinson’s attorney, asked Robinson about his living situation and work history. Robinson said he has an apartment in Davenport, and that friends planned to help pay the rent.

He worked recently for a siding company and also did snow removal, Robinson said. He also has worked several other places, including Taco Bell, he said.

“I have a tendency to give up or work too much and burn myself out,” he said.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield said Robinson has a “horrible assault record, and most of it on cops.”

Robinson admitted he was involved with an assault on an officer when he was 18 “and drunk at the time.”

Last year, Robinson was held in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with an assault on police officers and interference with official acts. Before that, he twice served time in prison.

He added he may become involved in civil cases against “some people who used my catfish guy without my permission.”

