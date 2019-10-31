MOLINE – Journey and The Pretenders – rock stalwarts from the late '70s and '80s – are touring next year and will perform July 2, 2020 at the TaxSlayer Center. Tickets (prices to be announced) go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8.
American Express card members can buy pre-sale tickets for select shows beginning a 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4. Citi and other local pre-sales will start at 10 a.m., Nov. 5, according to a tour release. Journey last played the Moline arena in February 2013.
Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) and Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) have set an extensive North American tour with The Pretenders with more than 60 dates from May 15 through Sept. 12.
Fans can expect to hear Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders' hits such as "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang," "Brass In Pocket," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles," "My City Was Gone," "Middle of the Road," and more.
Since Journey's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally, according to the tour release. Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times-platinum.
Journey also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey."
Co-founded by lead singer Chrissie Hynde (a 68-year-old Ohio native) in 1978, the Pretenders have sold more than 25 million albums. The Pretenders were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.