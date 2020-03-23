John Marx: Gen Z, please do your best to abide by the rules

At 16, 17 18, 21, 22, etc., I was invincible, afraid of nothing, save for my father's glare and my mother's amazing accuracy with red pumps when I was picking on my brother or two sisters. Nothing could get to me. I understand you believe nothing can get to you.

But it can. Sadly, you are vulnerable. And you can make us older people extremely vulnerable. You cannot just brush this thing aside with an:"It's for old people.''

This new coronavirus is not a joke.

It's hard, I know. I understand. My 16-year-old son was so bored recently, he asked me if I would go for a drive with him.

Since you were little, you all have been on the run. School, the arts or athletic competitions have dominated your free time. You have gone 100 mph seven days a week for most of your life.

And that's OK.

We parents gladly hauled you to and from, thinking nothing of where we were, what you came in contact with, and the ramifications it had on your life. We wanted you to be active.

In 25 years of coaching high school sports, I became that guy, the one who pushed you to put in the extra work and do the stuff that would you make you better. There will be rewards, I promised.