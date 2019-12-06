John Marx: For me and so many others, 'Field of Dreams' is more than just a movie

If your path has been touched or consumed by baseball — life's greatest game — you have an attachment to Costner. He gained worldwide fame for his roles in baseball films "Bull Durham,'' "Field of Dreams,'' and "For the Love of the Game,'' among other films. Many, though, will tell you "Field of Dreams" is a movie about life and the bonds we form, not baseball.

I believe they go hand in hand.

My father taught me the game of baseball and passed on to me his love and passion for it. When he got sick several years back, we watched old Westerns and "Field of Dreams" once a week. It was the last film we watched together before his passing.

"Field of Dreams" has touched the lives of millions, even those with no real attachment to the game. Now, three decades after the film's release, Major League Baseball has decided to return to the site where the movie took place.

It will stage a game featuring the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in an 8,000-seat baseball venue just south of the original movie site.

I was fortunate enough to play with four of the ball-playing movie extras, all talented semi-professional players from the Dubuque and Dyersville areas. Frank Dardis, Jim Doty, Terry Kelleher and Dan Kennedy were Men's Senior League Baseball teammates of mine, while Paul Scherman, also a movie extra, managed and played for the Farley semi-pro team I played against.

All gave rave reviews to the film's stars and those who put it together.