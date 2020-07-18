John Hiller building, historic Davenport apartments, await restoration

She added that she hopes to hear back on the grant in about a month.

But either way, the project is going to get done, Licandro said on Thursday during a tour of the building at 314 Gaines St. Even if the emergency grant doesn't come through, "that doesn't kill the plan," he said.

"We'll end up saving it anyway."

The 2½-story structure is known as the John Hiller building because it was built — the first section of it, at least — in 1852 by German immigrant Hiller, as his personal residence.

In 1856, Hiller expanded it to a multi-unit dwelling and then again in 1859, "underscoring the rapid population growth of the city by the thousands during the 1850s," Meginnis said.

"In 1852, there were 1,800 people living in Davenport," Meginnis said. "By 1860, there were 11,000. I can only imagine Hiller saw an opportunity. The neighborhood was filling up with people. He could add to his home and rent them (the rooms) out. It kind of makes sense.

"This building's story is kind of the story of Davenport."

The Hiller is one of Davenport's oldest buildings and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.