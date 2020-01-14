Jim Fisher, Todd Alan among the layoffs at iHeart Media radio stations

“I loved my job in radio and will miss my radio friends, some I have known for over 35 years,” Evans (of the Mix 96 morning show McFadden & Evans) posted. “So many memories...Good luck to all of us involved and I hope to see you down the road.”

The company on Tuesday announced a new organizational structure as it “modernizes the company to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence and its unique scale and leadership position in the audio marketplace,” a press release said.

iHeart spokeswoman Wendy Goldberg on Tuesday wouldn't say how many Q-C employees were affected by cuts, nor how many people are employed in the area by the local stations.