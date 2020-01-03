'It touched us to the core': Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps family with child's medical bills

ROCK ISLAND — In addition to the stress of having a sick child, Tracy Lux and Aaron Waytenick have been struggling with the challenges of keeping up with bills and other expenses related to their 1-year-old daughter Olivia's illness.
Olivia Waytenick was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been receiving treatment at University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.
During their time away from home, the family has needed help paying for travel expenses, meals and medical bills.
Thanks to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund and their church, they’re receiving $1,000 to help.
The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund assists Illinois Quad-Citians in need during the holidays, providing money for medical bills, other expenses, clothing, food and Christmas gifts for children. Nominees are suggested by area social-service agencies and places of worship.
Waytenick and Lux said they are grateful for the gift, especially since Lux took an extended leave of absence from her job as a English teacher at Pleasant Valley High School in order to take care of Olivia.
"We were both kind of blown away," Waytenick said. "We weren't expecting that kind of gift. With Tracy having to take a leave of absence from her job, having that kind of support will go a long way. It touched us to the core."
Waytenick said he was able to use accrued sick leave so he could take time from his job as an engineer with the U.S. Army at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Olivia was discharged from the hospital and returned home on New Year's Day.
"It's the first time we've been home since Oct. 22," Waytenick said. "Olivia is doing really well. The strides she's made are incredible. She is responding well to the chemo treatment, and cancer is not detected in her bone marrow. We're pretty excited about that news. She'll have a bone marrow test in about 30 days.
"A big thank-you to people out there who wanted to donate and help us out. We've have people reach out who have heard our story. It's just wonderful," he said.
"Nobody expects to be in a situation where you have to reach out for help," Lux said. "We are so grateful for the support from the community so we can take care of Olivia."
The couple was nominated by Rick Sederquist, who is council president of the Church of Peace United Church of Christ. He is also Waytenick's uncle.
"They are both members of our church," Sederquist said. "They are a young couple, and they've been quite active in our church. Aaron has done a lot of work around the building, and Tracy is just a super sweet mother. They didn't really deserve this episode in their young baby's life.
"They've been at the Stead Hospital for 71 days now," Sederquist said. "It's been quite trying for them. The entire treatment process may take two years. I know they're quite concerned about having enough cash."
HOW YOU CAN HELP
The Waytenick-Lux family is among the 1,700 people and families being helped by the fund this year. In its 112th year, the campaign set a 2019 fundraising goal of $50,000.
Donations are still being accepted for the Santa Fund. There are several ways to donate.
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
DONATIONS SO FAR
Balance forward: $32,084.65
In loving memory of our parents, by Lyle and Jan Stephens, $50
You have free articles remaining.
John and Barbara VandeWiele, $100
Stenzel Auction Service, $100
Stephen and Marla Andich, $50
Joshua Cole Brodnax, by Allan Gorgal, $200
Kathleen Seusy, $100
Anonymous, $1,000
Anonymous, $50
In memory of Jeff Creen, by Mom, $25
In memory of our precious Lily and Old Grandpa Don (Spud) Reiling, by Joyce, $50
In memory of loved ones, by Cindy Johnson, $100
David and Sheree Rogers, $100
Beatrice Martin, $25
Anonymous, $500
In memory of Patty Peck & Jack Peck, by Helen Peck, $100
In loving memory of George, by Marilyn Kieffer, $50
In memory of Mercedes Munoz, a loving mother, by Mario Munoz, $500
Jack and Virginia Brown, $100
James and Teresa Mesich, $100
In loving memory of my parents Harry & Wanda, my brothers Patrick & Tad, by Kim Forber, $25
In memory of Stan Heth, by Buffy and Lee McLaughlin, $100
Kerry and Louisa Ewert, $100
In memory of Alice and Sue Lang, by Family, $100
Total: $35,709.65