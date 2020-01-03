'It touched us to the core': Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps family with child's medical bills

Waytenick said he was able to use accrued sick leave so he could take time from his job as an engineer with the U.S. Army at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Olivia was discharged from the hospital and returned home on New Year's Day.

"It's the first time we've been home since Oct. 22," Waytenick said. "Olivia is doing really well. The strides she's made are incredible. She is responding well to the chemo treatment, and cancer is not detected in her bone marrow. We're pretty excited about that news. She'll have a bone marrow test in about 30 days.

"A big thank-you to people out there who wanted to donate and help us out. We've have people reach out who have heard our story. It's just wonderful," he said.

"Nobody expects to be in a situation where you have to reach out for help," Lux said. "We are so grateful for the support from the community so we can take care of Olivia."

The couple was nominated by Rick Sederquist, who is council president of the Church of Peace United Church of Christ. He is also Waytenick's uncle.