Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon
Crime & Courts

Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon

  • Updated

The Moline Police Department dealt with a standoff near Millennium Park Tuesday afternoon. A person has been taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Moline Police Department. The incident was in the 7000 block of 35th Avenue.