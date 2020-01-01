'It's the end of prohibition': Recreational marijuana sales began early Wednesday in Illinois

“I’m here to see what’s going on,’’ he said. “And I’ll DJ for a while. I wanted the first ticket.’’

Ten minutes later, 72 year-old Bob Colby arrived via bicycle after a five-mile ride. The Rock Island man wore a “When pigs fly,’’ riding shirt.

“The shirt is in honor of the day,’’ he said. “’When pigs fly’ is when I thought this day would come. Hey, I thought I’d get my first ride of the year under my belt and see what I can buy. This is good for Illinois, because it’s broke as a joke, but there are too many laws. It’s almost not legal-legal. Too many things you cannot do.’’

Many of those chasing the first wave of a recreational buy took their purchase tickets and scattered. Some returned to the cars to sleep, others went home for a few winks.

Corey Wheat, of Bettendorf, brought his own lawn chair and set up for a six-hour wait.

“I’m going to get me some medicine,’’ he said. “It’s worth the wait. It’s been such a long time coming. This is a good thing.’’

Timothy Daxon, 24, of Moline, agreed.

“I’m happy that the stigma (of smoking weed) will be removed,” he said. “I’m happy I don’t need to go behind closed doors.”