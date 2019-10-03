Nancy Stover, left, representing the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary, and Angie Snook, a guest speaker at the upcoming hospital auxiliary membership event, are ready for “It’s Tea Time,” planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at First Lutheran Church, 114 East Main St. The membership event is for auxiliary members and prospective members and will include a high tea lunch. Mark Kuhn, hospital CEO, will update on happenings at the hospital, and Julie West, volunteer/auxiliary manager at the hospital, will share a variety of opportunities for auxiliary volunteers. Reservations are required by Monday, Oct. 7, by calling 309-944-5509.
