Viking Cruises is coming to Davenport as early as 2022, thanks to a unanimous vote of approval from the City Council.
And American Cruise Lines, which already docks at Davenport’s Oneida Landing, might dock at River Heritage Park even sooner.
Vehicle access to River Heritage Park has been blocked for months due to the rail lines raised by Canadian Pacific.
But access could be restored by early 2020. Once that happens, American Cruise Lines, which has expressed interest in relocating to River Heritage Park, will be able to dock there, so long as a deal is approved by the city.
“All of the things coming together will add a lot of animation to the riverfront, especially at River Heritage Park,” said Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission.
Though Canadian Pacific controls the rail lines, Ahrens said the city has been “at the table discussing with them for several months to ensure we’re on the same page to restore these crossing permanently.”
Under the deal approved Wednesday, Viking Cruises, the world’s largest cruise line, will be able to dock at River Heritage Park as early as 2022. Viking will pay the city $1.00 per passenger as well as up to $25,000 for agreed-upon site enhancements. The term is for 20 years with two 10-year extensions.
Brandon Wright, assistant city administrator, said the city envisions American Cruise Lines and Viking each having their own dedicated docking areas.
Wright added that funding for the next phase of improvements at River Heritage Park are in the capital improvement plans for FY2021, funding that would need approval by City Council.
Ahrens said that funding becomes “more pressing” in light of new activity at the park. Though the city doesn’t plan to overhaul the vehicle parking, marginal additions might be in the offing. “There’s parking there now, and I think it’s adequate,” Ahrens added.
At Wednesday night’s Council meeting, aldermen boasted about what’s in store for economic development.
“We are happy to showcase our downtown, our city and our riverfront,” said Alderman-at-Large Kyle Gripp, commending the Riverfront Improvement Commission. “We’re looking forward to seeing boats on our riverfront.”