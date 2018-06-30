ROCK ISLAND — Ralph Whiteman has been a lot of things in the last 90 years. He has been a football and tennis player. He served in the Navy. He has been a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. And Saturday, he was a record-setting Quad Cities Senior Olympian being inducted into the games’ hall of fame.
But not much of that is new for the 90-year-old Monmouth man. He has set a number of records at the Quad Cities Senior Olympics since it got its start some 28 years ago.
Saturday, he set the record for his age group (90-94) in the javelin throw, clocking 52 feet, 1 inch.
“That pyramid gets pretty narrow; I don’t have a lot of competition,” he said, chuckling. “But it will stand on the written records in there.”
He was competing in 10 events Saturday, between the field and swimming. While he likes them all, the javelin is probably his favorite.
“It’s one that I started doing young in life while I was in the Navy, and it just stayed with me,” he said. “I played all the sports in high school, but I had a friend that was on the track team in San Diego, Navy, and a marine colonel taught me how to throw the javelin.”
That was in 1947.
“Quite a while ago,” he said.
Whiteman also has competed at nationals for the Senior Olympics, and has competed in the QCSO for more than two decades. It’s “just the camaraderie,” he said. “And it incentivizes you to stay in shape.”
His wife, Martha, also has competed, and he has inspired his family to get into shape, too. “I’ve got grandkids — we’ve got 26 great-grandchildren,” he said. “I’ve played tennis with most of them.”
He knows a lot of work goes into the Senior Olympics, and he appreciates it.
“This is good (for) mental health as well as physical health,” he said. “You do relate to each other and look forward to seeing each other.”
And that’s exactly what the QCSO is all about. According to its website, qcseniorolympics.org, its mission is to improve the health, fitness and quality of life for participants and encourage active lifestyles for people over age 50. The games provide a showcase to recognize individuals and groups in a wide variety of athletic competitions and the arts. This year, nearly 350 people competed.
Olympians withstood the heat index of 100 degrees, and organizers pushed water and fruit.
Whiteman was honored to be part of this year’s QCSO’s Hall of Fame inductees. “It’s quite a tribute,” he said. “This’ll probably be my last year (competing). At 90, you gotta grow up sometime, but I’ve been very fortunate health-wise.”
Once the track and field events wrapped up, a handful of the group moved inside for the swimming, Whiteman included. There, folks competed in a number of events according to their age group and gender.
Ruth Johnson, 84, of Davenport, was competing in the day’s various freestyles: 50, 100, 200 and 500.
She was the first swimming coordinator for the QCSO in 1990, she said. She also has served in a number of other roles, too, including events coordinator.
“I taught physical education and I have swum all my life,” she said. “We didn’t have competitive swimming in high schools and colleges when I was there, but I swam the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Competition.”
Johnson says she enjoys swimming because “the water is your friend. … You don’t have to be a good swimmer to get the benefit because just getting in the water lowers blood pressure. It is easy on the joins, and it’s something you can continue to do as you age.”
Johnson was raised in a family of swimmers. “I was in my first race when I was 3, through no fault of my own,” she said, grinning. “My dad was an All-American swimmer and my mother was a record holder, and swimming was what we did.”
Johnson holds some records herself, including some with the QCSO. “I still hold quite a few of the Masters for Iowa,” too, she said.
She continues to teach private swimming lessons, which gets her in the water, but she says she doesn’t swim often enough.
Saturday, she was competing with her son, Dan Johnson, 57, of Hartford, Conn., for the first time.
“I recommend swimming to anybody and everybody, especially as you get older,” she said. “It’s rehabilitative for sickness or an injury, and for family recreation, it’s the best.”